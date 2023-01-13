U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,278.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,519.50
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3800
    -0.9330 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,831.60
    +692.65 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +9.83 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Hurricane Energy plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Hurricane Energy plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

12th January 2023

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary



Sales



311,908



8.2684



8.1772

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

13th January 2023

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Gaining This Week

    After a dismal 2022, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is off to a hot start this year. Through Thursday afternoon, shares of the tech giant were up 10.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, due primarily to an expansion of its Buy with Prime program and a rising tide in stocks. The main news driving the stock higher this week was the announcement about Buy with Prime, which gives Prime members the opportunity to use Prime benefits like free shipping and returns on sites other than Amazon.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $17.14, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session.

  • BofA warns hot inflation could run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the one shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges as Retail Investors Buy In

    Bed Bath Beyond shares climbed 50% on Thursday, notching a fourth straight day of big gains. The move followed a 69% increase Wednesday, the stock's largest-ever one-day percentage gain. Helping fuel the recent rally is a jump in retail interest, with daily net inflows among individual investors climbing this week, according to Vanda Research. Bed Bath Beyond this week announced plans for more layoffs and other cost-cutting measures. The company has also recently said it is [in the early stages]

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock surges despite weakened guidance on Q4 earnings

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are moving higher even amid the company's weak guidance for fourth-quarter earnings.