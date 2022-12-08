U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.25
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,672.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,522.25
    +12.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.98
    +0.97 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5970
    +0.0730 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,841.14
    +46.71 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.64
    -6.39 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Hurricane Energy plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Hurricane Energy plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

7th December 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary



Sales



13,321



7.8



7.8

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

8th December 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • Bruising Stock Reversal Shows How Fed’s Pivot May Come Too Late

    (Bloomberg) -- For many investors, December has been a shocker in the stock market. After getting sucked in by a rousing seven-week rally, they’ve now had to watch as the S&P 500 posted the longest stretch of down days to begin a month since 2011.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.

  • Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund. Blackstone shares have lost 15% of their value since Dec. 1, when the New York-based firm disclosed it had for the first time limited redemptions from the REIT, which is marketed to high net-worth investors rather than institutional clients like pension funds and insurance firms.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • The Fed is expected to raise rates once more before 2023. If you’re shopping for a new CD, you may want to hold off

    Should you invest in a CD? The Fed's recent moves have sent interest rates—and APYs—higher.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • After hours stock movers: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3.ai, and more

    Top stocks moving after hours on Wednesday, December 7, 2023.

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.