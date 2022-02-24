U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.00
    -105.00 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,276.00
    -790.00 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,084.75
    -422.75 (-3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.60
    -47.50 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.46
    +5.36 (+5.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.90
    +32.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3467
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6100
    -0.3700 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,272.84
    -2,880.93 (-7.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.77
    -74.61 (-8.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marshall Motor Holdings plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Marshall Motors Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Financial advisor and Broker to Marshall Motors Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:



23rd February 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



170



396



396



Ordinary Shares



Sales



4,249



400



400

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

Date of disclosure:

24th February 2022

Contact name:

Jacq Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures and global stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Ext

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.