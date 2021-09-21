U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.25
    +43.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,214.00
    +375.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,148.25
    +138.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.20
    +29.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    +1.29 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.60
    +1.79 (+8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6370
    +0.2170 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,102.04
    -1,802.94 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.50
    -53.89 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.69
    +71.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:



Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Good Energy Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:



Investec is Joint advisor to Good Energy Group plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:



20th September 2021

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)



Ordinary Shares



Purchases



17,043



380



372



Ordinary Shares



Sales



15,000



380



380

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per un

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None



Date of disclosure:



21st September 2021



Contact name:



Jacqueline Lovis



Telephone number:



0207 597 4815


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese tech giant pulled back in response to a potential default by Evergrande Group.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Tumbles Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell today despite the fact that an analyst raised his price target for its stock. The company -- which is involved in everything from digital entertainment, e-commerce, and financial services -- was likely sliding today as part of a major sell-off in the broader market. Sea Limited's stock was down by 2.95% at the end of the trading day.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • U.S. Index Futures Gain as Stock Selloff Moderates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in stocks moderated on Tuesday as traders assessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion In

  • Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

    China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted about default risks. In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.