U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.25
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.90
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2860
    -0.1360 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,227.99
    +1,109.56 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.80
    +8.22 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.48
    +29.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Morrison (WM) Supermarkets plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Morrison (WM) Supermarkets plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

12 August 2021

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

59036

283.3p

279.5p

Ordinary

Sales

59030

283.3p

280p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

Date of disclosure:

13/08/2021

Contact name:

Phil Taylor

Telephone number:

020 7601 6132

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FIGS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Rocket Companies' earnings conference call covering the second quarter of 2021. With us this afternoon are Rocket Company's CEO, Jay Furner; and CFO, Julie Booth; and our president and COO, Bob Walters.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.