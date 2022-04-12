U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,089.00
    -130.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,971.50
    -28.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.80
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +2.17 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +3.91 (+18.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3008
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5900
    +0.2050 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,176.14
    -2,150.37 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.14
    -46.03 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.75
    -58.56 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Menzies (John) plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

John Menzies plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

John Menzies plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

11 April 2022

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

4,418

597.0119p

597.0119p

Ordinary

Sales

4,418

597.5p

597.5p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

Date of disclosure:

12/04/2022

Contact name:

Justin Ball

Telephone number:

07918938330

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • China Stocks Storm Back on Renewed Policy Support Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks bounced back in afternoon trading as foreign investors accelerated purchases and speculation mounted that policy makers will step in to support the economy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Markets: Google, Tesla, Microsoft among biggest laggards of the day

    Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action as energy and technology are among the worst-performing sectors with stocks like Microsoft, Google, and Tesla the biggest laggards.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.