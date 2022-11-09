U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.50
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,138.00
    +43.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.60
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.00
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0080
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3810
    -0.2820 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,155.32
    -1,572.41 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.60
    -43.31 (-9.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.31
    -16.83 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Hurricane Energy plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Hurricane Energy plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

8th November 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary



Sales



216,387



8.2



7.9394

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

9th November 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jason Schmidt, vice president of investor relations. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's third quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer.

  • Elon Musk Sells $3.95 Billion More in Tesla Stock. The Timing Is Odd.

    Investors were waiting for stock sales from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, guessing he needed to sell more shares to finish his Twitter purchase. Musk disclosed the sale of 19.5 million shares of Tesla (ticker: TSLA), or about $3.95 billion of it, in 38 separate transactions on Nov. 4, 7 and 8. Tesla stock is down about 11% over the past three days.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • ‘Get Ready to the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining SSR Mining's third quarter 2022 conference call, during which we'll provide an update on our business and a review of our financial performance. Thanks, Alex, and hello to you all, and thanks for joining us.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe automaker’s loss was 40 cents a share,

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • The Trade Desk Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    TTD has consistently posted strong bottom-line results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine of its last ten quarters.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 08, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and welcome to the Inovio third quarter 2022 results conference call.

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -109.52% and 36.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs’ Cheap Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -216.67% and 75.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?