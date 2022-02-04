U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    +47.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,158.00
    +187.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.00
    +254.75 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.80
    +14.40 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    +0.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +2.26 (+10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1080
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,889.15
    +817.96 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.65
    +30.60 (+3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marshall Motor Holdings plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Marshall Motors Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Financial advisor and Broker to Marshall Motors Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:



3rd February 2022

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



2,250



396



396

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

Date of disclosure:

4th February 2022

Contact name:

Jacqueline Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4815

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Snap beats Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap Inc.'s fourth quarter earnings.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Amazon's net quarterly sales grew 9% year over year to $137.4 billion, which was in line with the $137.4 billion Wall Street had expected.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Ford 4Q 2021 earnings disappoint amid semiconductor supply crunch

    Ford reported disappointing 4Q 2021 earnings today after the closing bell. The legacy automaker missed estimates amid the global semiconductor shortage and the toll it has taken on its production of vehicles across product lines.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • AMD 'in better shape' than counterparts: Semiconductor analyst

    AMD’s excellent earnings report and promising collaborations with supply chain partners in 2021 bodes well for the semiconductor producer’s future prospects, says Christopher Rolland, Susquehanna International Group senior equity analyst for semiconductors.