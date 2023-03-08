U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,873.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.00
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.11
    -0.47 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.07
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5130
    +0.4220 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,994.65
    -433.37 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.29
    -10.74 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hurricane Energy plc

INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Hurricane Energy plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to Hurricane Energy plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

7th March 2023

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Sale



81,330



7.5156



7.4235

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

8th March 2023

Contact name:

Jacqueline Lovis

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 4549

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (today), were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) now holds a roughly 22.1% stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), whose shares were down 1.4% Tuesday to $60.85.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Troika Media reports earnings, stock sinks after sharp gain Monday

    Shares of branding and marketing company Troika Media Group Inc. fell 51% after hours to 28 cents, following a 27% decline in the regular session after it reported financial results.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Silvergate's Collapse May Spell Regulatory Trouble for Crypto

    Silvergate Bank had a really rough week, to the point where a not-insignificant number of people were waiting for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to announce the bank had entered receivership after close of business Friday.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Outlook Well Above Views

    CrowdStrike reported Q4 profit and sales that topped estimates while revenue guidance came in well above Wall Street targets.