U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    +44.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,483.00
    +281.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,068.75
    +190.50 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.10
    +24.20 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -2.42 (-7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1430
    +0.3490 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,180.89
    +1,188.04 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +20.66 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.24
    +121.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ITCFY
  • IVTJF
  • IVTJY

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



ContourGlobal plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint Broker to ContourGlobal plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:



19th May 2022

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received



Ordinary Shares



Purchase



100,000



256



256

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”





 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

 

 

Date of disclosure:

20th May 2022

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

+44 207 597 5462

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.

  • The Market Carnage May Not Be Over, but Fund Managers Are Already Buying These Types of Stocks

    Several fund managers at this week's Morningstar Investment Conference are starting to hunt for bargains in tech and among industrial companies.

  • Shopify and 5 More Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks are tumbling. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Lifts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and US equity futures pushed higher Friday after China’s latest measure to bolster its economy injected a note of optimism at the end of another volatile week for global markets.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainW

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...