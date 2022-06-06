U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) PCF Group Plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

PCF Group Plc

(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

PCF Group Plc

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

1 June 2022

(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

208,640

6.09p

5.625p

Ordinary

Sales

3,100

6.77p

6.25p

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercising

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

 

 

Date of disclosure:

06/06/2022

Contact name:

Phil Taylor

Telephone number:

07590570556

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


