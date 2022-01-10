U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.50
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,152.00
    +45.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,592.00
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.60
    +6.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +0.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6690
    +0.1190 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,886.40
    +243.07 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -47.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.66
    +4.38 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Tungsten Corporation Plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Tungsten Corporation plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Tungsten Corporation plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

07 January 2022

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

1,378

39.166p

39.166p

Ordinary

Sales

10,000

40p

40p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

Date of disclosure:

10/01/22

Contact name:

Phil Taylor

Telephone number:

07590 570 556

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Tilray: Analyst Stays Cautious Ahead of November Quarter Earnings

    Before Monday’s (Jan 10) trading truly kicks into action, Tilray (TLRY) will release its November (F2Q22) quarter results. Ahead of the print, Cantor’s Pablo Zuanic believes the trends are not tilting in the Canadian LP’s favor. “Unless the company issues bullish forward commentary, we expect the stock to face pressure from the November quarter print,” the analyst forewarned. While Zuanic notes that cannabis makes up less than half of the company’s sales (in the August quarter they accounted for

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Goldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseThe Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates four time