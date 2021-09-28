U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.75
    -26.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,653.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,013.00
    -181.75 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.10
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    +0.91 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    -10.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    +2.50 (+14.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3090
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,984.07
    -1,553.98 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.96
    -59.56 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.36
    -32.04 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:



Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Blue Prism Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:



Investec is advisor and Joint broker to Blue Prism Group plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:



27th September 2021

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)



Ordinary Shares



Purchases



41,697



1200



1165



Ordinary Shares



Sales



41,134



1197



1168

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per un

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None



Date of disclosure:



28th September 2021



Contact name:



Gary Darch



Telephone number:



0207 597 4549


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for imminent Federal Reserve tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Is ASML Set For A New Breakout After A Big Run This Year?

    Top chip gear maker ASML, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point after nearly doubling in price this year.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.