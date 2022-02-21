U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8440
    -0.1310 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,394.74
    +171.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.00
    -54.79 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.26
    +12.64 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Menzies (John) plc

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
·2 min read

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

John Menzies plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

John Menzies plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 February 2022

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary

Purchases

11,000

582p

582p

Ordinary

Sales

11,000

583p

583p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

Date of disclosure:

21/02/2022

Contact name:

Phil Taylor

Telephone number:

07590 570 556

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Stocks Erase Gain on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fluctuated as traders questioned the prospects for a diplomatic meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in Uk

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold ease on mooted US-Russia summit, Clipper Logistics and John Menzies takeover talk

    Traders have welcomed the prospect of a US-Russia summit as tensions on the Ukraine border continue to dominate market sentiment. Oil and gold prices eased overnight after presidents Biden and Putin agreed to the potential meeting, which has raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. At the start of another busy week for corporate results, two potential mid-cap takeovers are taking shape.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • European stock markets rise as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks opened in the green as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)?

    Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...