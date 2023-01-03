Form 8 (DD) - PayPoint Plc

FORM 8 (DD)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION





(a) Full name of discloser: Alan Dale

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

PayPoint Plc, the Offeror (d) Status of person making the disclosure:

Person acting in concert with the Offeror (e) Date dealing undertaken: 3 January 2023 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE





(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing





Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 12,460 0.0180 Nil 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0 Nil 0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0 Nil 0



TOTAL: 12,460* 0.0180 Nil 0



* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)





Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

Share Plan No of shares under option Date of grant Exercise price Normal vesting date Restricted Share Award (RSA) 9,274 27 July 2020 Nil July 2023 RSA 14,857 13 August 2021 Nil August 2024 RSA 16,447 10 June 2022 Nil June 2025 RSA 7,428 13 August 2021 Nil August 2025 RSA 8,223 10 June 2022 Nil June 2026 RSA 7,429 13 August 2021 Nil August 2026 RSA 8,224 10 June 2022 Nil June 2027 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (DABS) 7,231 13 August 2021 Nil August 2024 DABS 10,625 10 June 2022 Nil June 2025 Share Incentive Plan 2,780* N/A Nil N/A



Share Incentive Plan-dividend award 50 3 January 2023 Nil 3 January 2023

* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE





(a) Purchases and sales





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)





Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) Ordinary 1/3p share Grant of share awards-dividend shares Grant of share awards pursuant to Share Incentive Plan in relation to 50 ordinary shares £5.13

4. OTHER INFORMATION





None

Date of disclosure: 3 January 2023 Contact name: Brian McLelland Telephone number: 07721211100

