Form 8 (DD) - PayPoint Plc
FORM 8 (DD)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Alan Dale
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
PayPoint Plc, the Offeror
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:
Person acting in concert with the Offeror
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
3 January 2023
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
No
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
12,460
0.0180
Nil
0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
0
Nil
0
12,460*
0.0180
Nil
0
* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
Share Plan
No of shares under option
Date of grant
Exercise price
Normal vesting date
Restricted Share Award (RSA)
9,274
27 July 2020
Nil
July 2023
RSA
14,857
13 August 2021
Nil
August 2024
RSA
16,447
10 June 2022
Nil
June 2025
RSA
7,428
13 August 2021
Nil
August 2025
RSA
8,223
10 June 2022
Nil
June 2026
RSA
7,429
13 August 2021
Nil
August 2026
RSA
8,224
10 June 2022
Nil
June 2027
Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (DABS)
7,231
13 August 2021
Nil
August 2024
DABS
10,625
10 June 2022
Nil
June 2025
Share Incentive Plan
2,780*
N/A
Nil
N/A
Share Incentive Plan-dividend award
50
3 January 2023
Nil
3 January 2023
* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
N/a
(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
N/a
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
Nature of dealing
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
N/a
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(iii) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which
Exercise price per unit
Type
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
N/a
(iv) Exercise
Class of
Product description
Exercising/
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
N/a
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
Ordinary 1/3p share
Grant of share awards-dividend shares
Grant of share awards pursuant to Share Incentive Plan in relation to 50 ordinary shares
£5.13
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
No
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
No
Date of disclosure:
3 January 2023
Contact name:
Brian McLelland
Telephone number:
07721211100
