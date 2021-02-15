Form 8 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (OTC PINK:DLGNF)(XETRA:DLG):
1.KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEREE
(e)Date position held:
12 February 2021
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
N/A
2.POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
10 pence ordinary shares
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
0
Nil
0
TOTAL:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
None
3.POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
3(a) Shares held by directors of Dialog Semiconductor Plc
3(b) Directors' rights to subscribe to Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares
Director
Number of Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares
Percentage of existing Dialog Semiconductor Plc issued
Jalal Bagherli
584,615[1]
0.820%
Richard Beyer
19,358
0.027%
Alan Campbell
14,492
0.020%
Michael Cannon
14,662
0.021%
Mary Chan
12,674
0.018%
Joanne Curin
2,350
0.003%
Nicholas Jeffery
8,511
0.012%
Eamonn O'Hare
15,665
0.022%
Director
Plan
Number of Dialog Semiconductor shares
Grant Date
Vesting Date
Expiry date
Exercise Price (Euros)
Jalal Bagherli
Deferred Bonus Plan
29,913
12 February 2015
12 February 2018
12 February 2022
0.01
Jalal Bagherli
LTIP Performance Vesting
43,001
3 March 2016
1 March 2019
3 March 2026
0.15
Jalal Bagherli
Deferred Bonus Plan
11,772
3 March 2016
3 March 2019
3 March 2023
0.01
Jalal Bagherli
Deferred Bonus Plan
6,514
5 March 2018
5 March 2021
5 March 2025
0.01
Jalal Bagherli
LTIP Performance Vesting
185,550
5 March 2018
5 March 2021
5 March 2028
0.15
Jalal Bagherli
Deferred Bonus Plan
3,291
8 March 2019
8 March 2022
8 March 2026
0.01
Jalal Bagherli
LTIP Performance Vesting
177,126
8 March 2019
8 March 2022
8 March 2029
0.15
Jalal Bagherli
LTIP Performance Vesting
73,254
13 May 2019
13 May 2022
13 May 2029
0.15
Jalal Bagherli
Deferred Bonus Plan
20,504
6 March 2020
6 March 2023
6 March 2027
0.01
Jalal Bagherli
LTIP Performance Vesting
189,203
6 March 2020
6 March 2023
6 March 2030
0.15
4.OTHER INFORMATION
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i)the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii)the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
None
(c)Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
15 February 2021
Contact name:
Colin Sturt, General Counsel /
Tim Anderson, Company Secretary
Telephone number:
+44 1793 756 773 /
+44 20 3060 6845
[1] The total of which includes 73,000 Dialog Semiconductor Plc shares held by Jalal Bagherli's connected person.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
