Form 8 (OPD) PayPoint Plc-Public Opening Position Disclosure under Rules 8.1 & 8.2 of the Takeover Code
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
PAYPOINT PLC
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
PAYPOINT PLC
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEROR
(e) Date position held:
21 NOVEMBER 2022
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
0
Nil
0
Nil
0
Nil
0
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Nil
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
Nil
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
(A) Interests held by the directors of PayPoint plc and their close relatives and related trusts:
Director
No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each held
Percentage of issued share capital
Nick Wiles
71,567
0.104%
Alan Dale
8,460*
0.012%
Giles Kerr
7,500
0.011%
Rakesh Sharma
4,270
0.006%
Gill Barr
2,595
0.004%
* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).
(B) Interests held as options or awards by directors of PayPoint plc under its share plans:
Director
Scheme
No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each under option / award
Vesting date
Exercise price (£)
Nick Wiles
PayPoint Restricted Share Award (“RSA”)
29,717
Jul 2023
Nil
RSA
14,858
Jul 2024
Nil
RSA
27,931
Aug 2024
Nil
RSA
30,921
Jun 2025
Nil
RSA
14,858
Jul 2025
Nil
RSA
13,966
Aug 2025
Nil
RSA
15,460
Jun 2026
Nil
RSA
13,966
Aug 2026
Nil
RSA
15,461
Jun 2027
Nil
PayPoint Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DABS”)
19,785
Aug 2024
Nil
DABS
16,645
Jun 2025
Nil
Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
1,078*
N/A
Nil
Alan Dale
RSA
9,274
Jul 2023
Nil
RSA
14,857
Aug 2024
Nil
RSA
16,447
Jun 2025
Nil
RSA
7,428
Aug 2025
Nil
RSA
8,223
Jun 2026
Nil
RSA
7,429
Aug 2026
Nil
RSA
8,224
Jun 2027
Nil
DABS
7,231
Aug 2024
Nil
DABS
10,625
Jun 2025
Nil
SIP
2,684*
N/A
Nil
* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
(C) Interest, short positions and rights to subscribe held by other concert parties of PayPoint plc
Registered holder
Beneficial holder
No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each held
Percentage of issued share capital
Asteriscos Patrimonial SL
Asteriscos Patrimonial SL
18,083,092
26.21%
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
21 NOVEMBER 2022
Contact name:
Brian McLelland
Telephone number:
+ 44 (0)7721211100
