Form 941 for the 2021 First Quarter is Due to the IRS on April 30, 2021, File Now with TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / marks the deadline for employers to file their Form 941 for the first quarter of 2021. The Form 941 is the Employer's Federal Quarterly Tax Return, this is used to report the withholding of certain taxes to the IRS from employees' wages. Employers that are required to file this form can find a simple and secure e-filing solution with TaxBandits this quarter.

Taxbandits.com is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that offers a wide array of over 70 payroll and employment forms. This application is designed to help business owners, tax professionals, and reporting agents to file Form 941 and meet their deadline without sacrificing quality or accuracy, thanks to an abundance of helpful features. These key features are as follows.

Built-in Error Checks

The IRS business rules are built into the TaxBandits application, so many potential errors are captured while filings. Clients can easily correct any errors and move on with the form flow.

Worksheet 1

The 941 Worksheet 1 was created by the IRS to help employers calculate the refundable and nonrefundable portions of the COVID-19 tax credits that they have claimed throughout the quarter. These credits include sick and family leave wages and the employee retention credit. To help clients complete this worksheet and make accurate calculations, TaxBandits has built it into the application.

Attachment Forms

Semi-weekly depositors are required to complete and attach the Schedule B to their Form 941, TaxBandits clients can easily complete this during the e-filing process and it will be transmitted to the IRS with their Form 941. Additionally, employers wishing to claim the Form 8974, Qualified Small Business Payroll Tax Credit for Increasing Research Activities have the option do so when e-filing with TaxBandits.

Schedule R for CPEOs, PEOs, and 3504 Reporting Agents

TaxBandits serves clients of all sizes, therefore 941 Schedule R is supported as well. TaxBandits application accommodates CPEOs, PEO, and 3504 reporting agents with a bulk upload feature. This makes uploading a high volume of client information a smooth process.

Story continues

Zero Filing Feature

Employers with no taxes to report, that are still required to file for the first quarter of 2021 can take advantage of this time-saving TaxBandits feature. Clients can select this feature at the beginning of the e-filing process and skip through the form flow. This makes for faster and more convenient filing.

Simple E-sign Process

When it comes to e-signing the Form 941, TaxBandits offers clients two simple options. Clients can e-sign Form 941 using their Online Signature PIN assigned by the IRS. If they do not already have an Online Signature PIN, clients can apply for one for free! In the meantime, clients can e-sign form 8453-EMP, authorizing TaxBandits to e-file their 941. The 8453-EMP is autogenerated and can be e-signed within the TaxBandits application.

Option to Pay the Balance Due

The application enables filers easy methods for paying a balance due to the IRS using either Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) or the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS). Clients that would prefer to make their payment by check or money order are able to do so, plus, TaxBandits generates the Form 941-V, the payment voucher required for these payments.

Excellent Support Resources

Clients needing assistance during the e-filing process have easy access to the TaxBandits Customer Support team via email, phone support, and live chat support. In addition, TaxBandits.com offers a complete knowledge base, a blog, and a Youtube channel dedicated to e-filing content.

Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, made the following statement concerning the Form 941 deadline, " The TaxBandits team is excited for another busy quarterly deadline. With advanced e-filing features and unparalleled customer support services, TaxBandits is the best e-filing tool on the market for business owners, tax professionals, and reporting agents."

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns. With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics and ACAwise and new additions like PayWow and 123PayStubs, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Glanville

support@taxbandits.com

SOURCE: TaxBandits





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/642785/Form-941-for-the-2021-First-Quarter-is-Due-to-the-IRS-on-April-30-2021-File-Now-with-TaxBandits



