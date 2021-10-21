U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.00
    -13.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,377.00
    -100.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    -50.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.60
    -5.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    -0.49 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6700
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    +0.31 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0590
    -0.2700 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,039.76
    +768.86 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.21
    +57.40 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.32
    -34.78 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Form Ventures closes £30M Fund II aimed at startups tackling regulated areas like HealthTech

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

A large number of UK tech ‘unicorns’ have been in complex markets where policy and regulation really matters. But regulated markets (fintech, healthtech etc), or markets where regulation is still emerging (e.g. lab-grown meat) are, well, HARD. Founders have to navigate policy-makers, regulators and even politicians.

To it’s interesting that today a new VC is launching specifically to back founders working in regulated markets.

Form Ventures today announces the final close of a £30m Fund II at its target fund size to do just that.

Form will invest in startups at pre-seed and seed stage in sectors “directly shaped by policy and regulation”.

It’s secured the support of the British Business Bank as the cornerstone investor as part of its Enterprise Capital Funds programme.

The Form Ventures Fund II becomes the 36th fund in the Enterprise Capital Fund portfolio, taking the programme’s total investment capacity to £1.66bn. Fund 1 invested in areas such as childcare, mental health, carbon offsetting and cellular agriculture.

Patrick Newton, Partner, Form Ventures said: “Technology is now disrupting every corner of our lives, from our mental health to our childcare to the future of our planet. More than ever, policymakers want to have their say on how disruption happens - gone are the days when startups could just “move fast and break things”. Smart founders realize that if they take policymakers seriously, they can build faster, not slower, and gain a real competitive edge.”

So if it's so important to back founders in regulated markets, why hasn't it been solved already?

Newton told me that sounders can't always get this support from European VCs as they “tend to be generalist in how they support founders - so while they invest in aspects of regulated markets, policy/ regulatory insight and network is well outside their core zone of competence.” He notes that in the US, “this problem has been solved.” VCs in this area include Tusk Ventures, Trust Ventures, investing in Uber, Bird, Lemonade, Ro etc.

Form will invest between £200k and £1m in pre seed and seed stage startups, usually as a co-investor rather than leading rounds, as was the modus operandi for its Fund I, previously investing in nine startups alongside the likes of Index Ventures and Founders Fund.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • AT&T Earnings and Subscriber Growth Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

    AT&T, the Dallas telecommunications and media giant, posts quarterly earnings and wireless subscriber growth that top Wall Street expectations.

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • AT&T sees big subscriber gains as earnings top expectations

    Shares of AT&T were gaining in premarket trading Thursday after the telecommunications giant posted better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and continued to see strong subscriber additions in its wireless business.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • AT&T adds wireless subscribers in 5G push, new movies boost HBO Max

    Shares of AT&T rose 1.3% to $26.25 in pre-market trading. The U.S. wireless carrier is working to unwind its years-long journey to become an entertainment powerhouse in order to pay down debt and direct investment to its original business of providing phone and internet services. These investments have paid off as the wireless carrier added 928,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill during the third quarter, well above consensus expectations of 560,000, according to data from research firm FactSet.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back after Dow sets record high

    Stock futures edged lower Thursday morning, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices earlier this week.