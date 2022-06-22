U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Forma.ai Builds for Continued Success with Key Strategic Growth Hires

·3 min read

SaaS executive Eliot Offutt and marketing veteran Alan Gold Join Forma.ai

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Forma.ai, the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) that is revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, today announced that Eliot Offutt and Alan Gold have joined the company, intending to further advance Forma.ai's industry-leading SPM solution. With Eliot Offutt joining as Vice President of Implementation and Onboarding, and Alan Gold as Vice President of Marketing, both bring years of experience and insight to help lead Forma.ai, which recently announced a $45 million Series B fund round.

Offutt is a seasoned enterprise leader with a 20+ year track record of successful system implementations and customer engagement excellence. He will spearhead Forma.ai's implementation and customer onboarding function to keep pace with the company's rapidly expanding customer base.

"Incentive compensation is one of the most powerful levers businesses have to drive top-line revenue," said Nabeil Alazzam, founder and CEO of Forma.ai. "Until now, the SPM industry has forced customers to build a disjointed stack of tools and processes to manage incentive comp. This archaic approach turns compensation programs into an administrative burden instead of the strategic driver they should be. The experience and expertise that industry veterans like Eliot and Alan bring to the team will be critical in applying our radically different approach to our rapidly growing roster of enterprise customers."

Offutt has worked in technology throughout his 20-year career. Prior to joining Forma.ai, he led a Customer Success team at Anaplan, a cloud-based EPM SaaS solution. During his tenure, Anaplan grew from a 300-person early-stage company to a public SaaS company.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the direction of a company that will disrupt the Sales Performance Management industry," said Offutt. "Forma.ai is continuing to prove itself a major player in the space, and I am thrilled to have the chance to help expand its offerings for customers, get this technology into more hands, and drive forward Forma.ai's mission of bringing trust and transparency to the sales compensation process."

Alan Gold joins Offutt as another strategic hire. Gold joins Forma.ai as a Vice President of Marketing, bringing with him nearly 30 years of marketing, sales, and channel experience in early growth and global public companies. He was most recently the Chief Marketing Officer of Insite AI and Accur8 Software. Gold has helped software companies in a wide range of industries communicate their value to the business world and grow revenue. At Forma.ai, Gold is responsible for the marketing strategy, product marketing and demand creation, as well as press and analyst relations.

This announcement comes on the heels of several key leadership hires, including Lisa Welch, who took on the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales; Alain Boutros as Vice President of Revenue Optimization; and David Gerardi, Vice President of Customer Operations. Forma.ai also recently announced several new enterprise client wins, including TrustPilot, Autodesk, Redis, and CareerBuilder.

To learn more, visit Forma.ai.

About Forma.ai

Forma.ai is the only sales compensation platform that allows organizations to flexibly manage what are currently brittle and easily broken sales compensation management processes. Their unique platform enables organizations to design, execute, and optimize their sales compensation strategy with a scientific approach driven by a collective data model. Forma.ai transforms one of the largest cost centers in an organization into its most powerful lever for top-line revenue growth. Founded in Toronto in 2016, the company is backed by ACME Capital, Crosslink Capital, xFund, Panache Ventures, Golden Ventures, Uncork Capital and Gaingels. Forma.ai is trusted by a growing list of innovative global enterprises with clients including Autodesk, TrustPilot, OpenTable, CareerBuilder, and more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formaai-builds-for-continued-success-with-key-strategic-growth-hires-301572993.html

SOURCE Forma AI Inc.

