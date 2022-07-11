U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.13
    -41.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,186.72
    -151.43 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,419.56
    -215.75 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.51
    -26.85 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.93
    -2.86 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0112 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    -0.0147 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4880
    +1.4080 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,410.16
    -541.27 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.48
    -3.49 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.07
    -13.17 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Forma Announces New Specialty Health Reimbursement Arrangement

Forma
·3 min read
Forma
Forma

Introducing Forma’s Abortion-Related Medical Travel and Accommodations Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forma, the life benefits platform, today announced that it will offer a Specialty Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) solution in addition to its current benefits offerings. The newly launched Specialty HRA is a defined contribution, account-based plan aimed to cover the cost of specific abortion and abortion medical travel-related health expenses not adequately covered by group medical plans.

In response to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many companies are looking for solutions that support employees' reproductive health care. Forma’s Specialty HRA Medical Travel Accommodations Program answers this market need. This newly launched program offers a solution as part of employer-sponsored benefits programs that can be used to pay for eligible tax-free medical expenses, such as transportation, lodging, and meals, each with detailed eligibility parameters.

“Reproductive care is deeply personal and is a part of core healthcare,” said Jason Fan, CEO and co-founder at Forma. “Forma was founded on the ideals of giving people the freedom of choice. The notion that a reproductive health care decision is determined by the government instead of between doctors and individuals is deeply disturbing. All people should have the ability to make their own choices about their body and their future. In order to support that, we have added a Specialty HRA solution focused on medical travel and accommodation to our health benefit programs to be used to help cover expenses for those seeking out-of-state abortion services.”

With Forma’s Specialty HRA, employers may present the Medical Travel Accommodations Program as one integrated arrangement but will need to keep in mind the technical distinction between medical and non-medical reimbursements, plan requirements, and taxability. The Specialty HRA must be employer funded and only available to employees enrolled in a group medical plan. It’s important to note that Specialty HRAs have specific eligibility and compliance requirements for the program. Forma is HIPAA compliant and follows the obligation for being a third-party administrator to manage HRA operations and compliance.

Forma provides implementation and administration services for the Specialty HRA Medical Travel Accommodations Program which includes the program design, the human resources information system (HRIS) demographic file for program eligibility to note employees enrolled in group medical plans, the secure file transfer protocol (SFTP) taxability file sent to employers, plan documents, and complimentary non-discrimination testing.

The flexible life benefits company has consistently been at the forefront of responding to critical world events. Forma was one of the first benefit vendors to set up emergency relief accounts to help employees navigate the devastation from storms like Sandy and Katrina. The company was also the first to help assist employees during the wildfires in Colorado, California, and Oregon. And when COVID-19 hit US shores, the team responded just as quickly.

For more information, visit www.joinforma.com/life-benefits.

About Forma
Forma (formerly Twic) is a life benefits platform that enables modern companies to design and scale flexible, global benefits programs with options that fit employees’ lives, from health and wellbeing to lifestyle – and beyond. Founded in 2017 by Jason Fan, chief executive officer, and Max Hsieh, chief technology officer, the company works with hundreds of industry-leading customers, including Zoom, Twitch, Stripe, Allbirds, Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, Dropbox, Lululemon and Block, to revolutionize their HR programs. With support from investors like Ribbit Capital, Emergence Capital, Stripe, Upside Partnership, Designer Fund, and AngelPad, Forma is building the future of flexible benefits. For more information, visit joinforma.com.

Media contact:
Sammy Totah
BOCA Communications for Forma
forma@bocacommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorosiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil prices sink as China tightens COVID-19 restrictions

    Oil futures lose ground Monday as China imposes restrictions on activity as it attempts to squelch a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • GameStop names new chief financial officer

    GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.