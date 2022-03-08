U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Forma raises new funding to make employee benefits more flexible

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

Companies across the board are fighting to recruit and retain employees as the war for talent rages on. Employee benefits are no longer viewed as a cookie-cutter, standard set of offerings -- rather, they are valuable tools employers can use to differentiate themselves from competitors and attract top candidates.

Forma, which just changed its name from Twic, offers a discretionary benefits management platform that helps human resources professionals select benefits vendors, process reimbursements, and monitor plan usage through a digital wallet. By streamlining these processes for HR professionals, Forma's product ultimately allows companies to offer customizable, lower-cost benefits to their employees.

Corporate benefits have typically been deployed to employees through a top-down model where companies determine what their employees need, which is inefficient both for employers and employees, Fan said. Forma's core mission is to flip that relationship by designing employee-first benefits programs, he added.

The startup participated in AngelPad's three-month startup accelerator program in 2018, shortly before TechCrunch reported that the company had $265,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). In the past year, Forma has increased its revenue 4x and grown its customer base by 330% to over 125 companies today, co-founder and CEO Jason Fan told TechCrunch in an interview, though he declined to provide further detail on the company's revenue. Forma's customers include Twitch, Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, Palo Alto Networks, and Square, and the company says it has a 99% customer retention rate.

Forma partners with providers to offer benefits in six broad categories -- family & relationships, education & career, wellbeing & lifestyle, basic health & protection, money & wealth, and work & performance, Fan said. Forma's customers can design the benefits program they'd like to bring to employees by picking and choosing offerings from these categories based on their internal budget and strategy, he explained.

To implement a benefits program, Forma needs to know a company's budget and its preferences on how and where its employees will be able to spend that budget, Fan said. The company can then design a benefits program "pretty much only limited by [its] imagination," he added. Wellness, work-from-home, and caregiving support programs are some of the most popular offerings among Forma's clients, but customers can opt to provide less common benefits, too, such as electric vehicle charging credit, which Fan said one Forma customer is offering employees as part of an initiative to lower its carbon footprint.

Forma&#39;s benefits marketplace
Forma's benefits marketplace

Forma's benefits marketplace Image Credits: Forma

"For the employer, there's actually a ton of flexibility, because before [Forma], they were working with single individual program providers one at a time. Now, they don't have to do procurement renewals or individual contracting anymore, [they] get to really design the strategy behind the scenes," Fan said.

Once a company defines the details of its employees' benefits spending accounts with Forma, employees can use the funds in two ways. The first is on Forma's curated marketplace of over 250 benefits products, which are typically offered at a 10 to 30 percent discount to retail prices, according to Fan.

"We proactively contract and work with program providers, benefits providers, service providers, and we embed these solutions into the marketplace," Fan said. "We give employees the chance to pick and choose based on their needs, and sometimes we bundle up [services] and personalize the experience so that employees can find out about programs that they otherwise wouldn't have, right before coming in. We also allow the companies to let us know which types of solutions that they'd like to see, so we expand that marketplace both ways."

The second option is for employees who want to spend their benefits budget outside of the marketplace. In that case, Fan said, the company issues a pre-programmed debit card, which allows employees to shop anywhere a Visa card is accepted, spending their benefits allowance much like a consumer.

Forma&#39;s spending history interface for employees
Forma's spending history interface for employees

Forma's spending history interface for employees Image Credits: Forma

Forma announced it has raised $40 million in Series B funding led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from all of its existing investors, including Emergence Capital, Stripe, Designer Fund, Upside Partnership, and AngelPad. Angel investors including Shopify founder Tobias Lutke and Airbnb founder Joe Gebbia also participated in the round. Forma last raised $15 million from Emergence Capital in its 2020 Series A round, as well as $2.5 million from Stripe and Upside Partnership in 2019.

The company plans to use the capital to grow its product offerings and double its team size by 2023. It has already scaled its employee base from 22 people at the beginning of last year to around 140 today, Fan said.

Looking forward, Forma hopes to expand beyon lifestyle benefits into the core benefits space of pre-tax products. Fan shared the examples of flexible spending accounts (FSAs) for healthcare and commuter benefits programs.

The company plans to launch some of these pre-tax products later this year, starting with the examples Fan noted and eventually moving into offering healthcare, dental, and vision insurance benefits as well as retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • The U.S. Will Ban Imports of Russian Oil. What Exactly Does That Mean?

    The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Congress to impose energy sanctions on Russia, a move that the White House has resisted, citing concerns over their impacts on oil prices.

  • Elon Musk Asks Judge to Block SEC Subpoena Over Tweets on Tesla Stock Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked a judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s oversight of his Twitter posts under a 2018 agreement because he claims it is being used to “trample” his free speech rights.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decad

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry

    Russia's size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine are having outsized consequences relative to earlier freezes on Iran and North Korea. Manufacturers, lessors, insurers and maintenance providers to Russian carriers like Aeroflot, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo are among those outside Russia that are hit directly by sanctions. Foreign airlines, meanwhile, are reeling from higher oil prices and longer routes needed to bypass airspace over Russia that are expected to drive up ticket prices and air freight rates.

  • Wheat Swings After Touching an All-Time High on Supply Shocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures swung wildly between gains and losses Tuesday after climbing to unprecedented heights as Russia’s attack on Ukraine disrupts global food supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Spies See Grim Global Outlook With Russia, China

  • This Woman's Boss Kept Taking Her Work, So She Added A Hidden Signature To Her Presentation, And It's Deliciously Petty

    "I walked by an office and saw my work being presented in a room full of very powerful people."View Entire Post ›