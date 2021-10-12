Formaldehyde Market Size to grow by 7.89 mn tons| Akzo Nobel NV and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. among key vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The formaldehyde market is expected to grow by 7.89 million tons at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The formaldehyde market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The formaldehyde market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by growth in the construction industry.
The formaldehyde market covers the following areas:
Formaldehyde Market Sizing
Formaldehyde Market Forecast
Formaldehyde Market Analysis
Formaldehyde Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%
Market growth 2021-2025
7.89 mn tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.08
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Russian Federation, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, Hexion Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., and LANXESS AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
