Formaldehyde Market Size to grow by 7.89 mn tons| Akzo Nobel NV and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. among key vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The formaldehyde market is expected to grow by 7.89 million tons at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The formaldehyde market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Formaldehyde Market by End-user, Derivatives, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The formaldehyde market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by growth in the construction industry.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Dynea AS

Ercros SA

Hexion Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Koch Industries Inc.

LANXESS AG

Formaldehyde Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2021-2025 7.89 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, Hexion Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., and LANXESS AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

