Formaldehyde Market Size to grow by 7.89 mn tons| Akzo Nobel NV and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. among key vendors | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The formaldehyde market is expected to grow by 7.89 million tons at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The formaldehyde market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Formaldehyde Market by End-user, Derivatives, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Formaldehyde Market by End-user, Derivatives, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download an Exclusive Sample Report to learn more about market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior

The formaldehyde market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by growth in the construction industry.

The formaldehyde market covers the following areas:

Formaldehyde Market Sizing
Formaldehyde Market Forecast
Formaldehyde Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Dynea AS

  • Ercros SA

  • Hexion Inc.

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • LANXESS AG

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Hydrazine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydrazine market size is expected to grow by USD 142.93 million and record a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2025. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

  • Grease Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The grease market has the potential to grow by 186.66 th tons from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Formaldehyde Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%

Market growth 2021-2025

7.89 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, Hexion Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., and LANXESS AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formaldehyde-market-size-to-grow-by-7-89-mn-tons-akzo-nobel-nv-and-ashland-global-holdings-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301396812.html

SOURCE Technavio

