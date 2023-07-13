Forman Mills sues Moroun family company over lease termination

Discount retailer Forman Mills is suing the Moroun family's Crown Enterprises saying Crown is trying to push it out of the struggling and half-demolished Bel-Air (shopping) Centre on Eight Mile in Detroit.

Forman Mills, which has eight Michigan stores and was recently purchased by department store chain Shoppers World, claims in a lawsuit this week in Wayne County Circuit Court that Warren-based Crown refused to accept its May and June rent payments for its Bel-Air store.

The Forman Mills store at Bel-Air Centre on Eight Mile on Detroit's east side.

Crown then declared that the lease was terminated, the lawsuit says, even though the lease ran until February 2026.

Forman Mills claims that Crown Enterprises wants to terminate its lease before the expiration because Crown plans to redevelop the shopping center property. Crown Enterprises bought Bel-Air Centre, 8400 E. Eight Mile, in 2019.

Crown Enterprises is the real estate arm of the Moroun family, which owns the Ambassador Bridge to Canada and is one of the largest private landowners in the city of Detroit.

Since Crown bought Bel-Air Centre, two strips of the shopping center have been demolished and only one strip remains — along with the Bel-Air Luxury Cinema that remains open in a stand-alone building.

Forman Mills is one of four remaining tenants in the remaining strip, along with Romeo & Juliet Furniture, a Motor City Marketplace discount store and a marijuana grow operation.

Forman Mills says in the lawsuit that it sent Crown a check for its $34,337 May rent, but "Crown had an issue with depositing the check" and the check didn't clear.

Crown sent Forman Mills a May 22 letter saying it had 30 days to pay the rent, according to the lawsuit. Then on June 12, Forman Mills says it received another letter from Crown saying it also owed June rent and had five days to pay up.

Forman Mills says that the next day it wired $68,194 to Crown for the May and June rent. Yet even though the wire was sent within the 30-day window, Crown "sent the wire transfer back to Forman Mills, purporting to state that the lease was terminated.”

Forman Mills' lawsuit claims breach of contract and asks the court to declare the lease as not terminated.

Crown Enterprises did not return messages Thursday seeking comment. Forman Mills' lawyer, Jonathan Ajlouny of Honigman, declined comment.

Not many stores are left at Bel-Air Centre shopping center on Eight Mile on Detroit's east side.

New York-based Shoppers World announced last month that it had acquired the New Jersey-based Forman Mills chain for an undisclosed price and planned to continue operating all 43 Forman Mills stores in nine states. Shoppers World has 40 locations across the U.S.

Prior to the sale, Forman Mills had been contemplating filing for bankruptcy, according to news reports.

The roughly 40-acre Bel-Air Centre was built between 1985 and 1988 and once had popular stores such as Target, Farmer Jack, Builders Square, Footlocker, Toys R' Us, Kids R' Us and a Secretary of State branch office.

With so much of the old shopping center demolished, the site is now mostly a giant parking lot.

Forman Mills is located in the former Toys R' Us storefront. Next door is the old Kids R' Us, which is now occupied by Romeo & Juliet Furniture's clearance center.

Romeo Bazinet, owner of the furniture retailer, said he relocated his store from across the shopping center about eight months ago after Crown demolished that roughly 100,000-square-foot building, which at one time housed Builders Square.

Owner Romeo Bazinet of Romeo & Juliet Furniture. The furniture retailer has a clearance center in Bel-Air Centre.

He said his lease agreement requires that his furniture store leave as soon as the Forman Mills store leaves — whether in February 2026 or earlier.

Bazinet said he was told that Crown is looking to redevelop the shopping center property as a massive Amazon-like industrial warehouse that would service the auto industry.

"This is the way the world is going," Bazinet said. "It’s not going to be small mom-and-pop shops.”

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Forman Mills sues Moroun family company over lease termination