U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,787.67
    -5.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,881.08
    +81.43 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.93
    -130.79 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.97
    -3.91 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.28
    +1.29 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0045 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6630
    -0.0050 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8930
    -0.2330 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,509.60
    -289.46 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.73
    +3.14 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.86
    +15.71 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Formant is solving the robotic Tower of Babel with a unified platform

Haje Jan Kamps
·6 min read

If you're building a SaaS company or a web app, you're not going to roll your own analytics solution -- it's specialized work with lots of edge cases, rabbit holes and, for most companies, it's so far removed from the core platform, that it just doesn't make sense. Formant is doing kinda-sorta the same thing for robotics, helping automation companies with a number of shortcuts that speed up their time to market. The company has three major strings to its bow: remote-controlling autonomous bots ("operation"), analytics and "why is my robot being so dumb," -- or "observe," as Formant would no doubt prefer I referred to it.

The company just closed an $18 million Series A round led by SignalFire, with participation from a selection of VCs and strategic investors, including Hillsven, Pelion, Goodyear Ventures, Thursday Ventures, Ericsson, Picus Capital and Holman Strategic Ventures.

"We founded this in 2017, when I left Google and brought my team with me. I was working in the robotics group and I saw an opportunity. The insight was that the robotics hardware was incredible, with folks like Boston Dynamics, really pushing the envelope. Before that, we had 20-25 years of industrial robots that are incredibly accurate, powerful and build every car that you see on the road," Jeff Linnell outlines the genesis of the company. "That said, the software was in the stone age. There's no unified operating system. Everybody is building every part of the stack, for every application. If you were starting a company, you had to build your perception and your autonomy, of course. But on top of that, you'd also have to build your data management and everything else. We saw an opportunity to build a generalized solution that could amplify a lot of companies."

Linnell left Google to found that exact company. It started off as an API that would enable a machine or a robot to request assistance from a human -- imagine a cart getting stuck in a corner, for example. The robot would get confused and could phone a friend for some help. A human could control the robot to get it free using a D-pad or a joystick and then hit the "resume" button so the robot could continue on its merry way.

From there, the company built a more substantial platform to help manage the edge cases in robotics and, specifically, robotic fleets.

"We don't really touch the autonomy part of the robot -- getting the robot to do what you need it to do is still the responsibility of our customers," explains Linnell, "But when it goes off track, or when you need to figure out what happened when something goes wrong, or if you need to determine whether the robot is performing well, that's where our software comes in."

If your robo-vac has ever gotten stuck behind the sofa, the "oh crap not again, I wish I could control it with a remote rather than having to go back there and haul its sorry, confused little carcass out from the television wiring" use case will make sense to you. Except with much bigger and potentially more dangerous robots that have all sorts of fail-safes so they stop without just bumping into stuff until they run out of batteries.

The other use cases may need a bit of additional context.

"Imagine you're in a services department for a company that makes floor-scrubbing robots. You notice a trend that a certain set of robots are struggling with a particular area of the warehouse. You see this happen, or someone contacts customer support to complain, or a customer goes 'Hey, we have bad performance over here.' With Formant, you could go back in time and look at the logs, inspecting the moment that the customers say this happens," explains Linnell. "You might notice that the Wi-Fi strength drops low in this corner of the warehouse."

Of course, if the Wi-Fi drops altogether, most robots are smart enough to report that, but things like low connectivity or time-outs can be a nightmare to troubleshoot without either sending a (very expensive) customer service engineer to the warehouse or using something like Formant's software. The solution might be as simple as plugging in a Wi-Fi extender.

"The third use might be that a business owner could wish to measure the ROI of this fleet of 200 robots that are working in a particular warehouse, with efficiency statistics," Linnell explains. "How many times do they need assists? How much time are they spending doing their jobs autonomously, versus being manually controlled? Think of it as an analytics workflow, where you are looking at dashboards that will show you trends of data over days, months, weeks and years."

Most of the customers come to Formant to solve one of those three specific problems, the company claims, and then stay for the full solution.

The final benefit is that Formant offers a platform to get a broader view of the performance of a number of different robotics manufacturers.

"Some of our larger customers are working with a diverse fleet of robots. They may have an autonomy department that is interested in robots from multiple vendors, and they might need to have a unified data platform that can speak to a Boston Dynamics robot, a Fanuc robot, a drone from DJI -- and have all that data in the same place," says Linnell. "By using Formant, they will know what's going on within the operation of their heterogenous fleet of robots. And no individual robot manufacturers is able to offer that."

The company suggests that its software has been used to run tens of thousands of robots, and is going to spend the next 12-18 months to double the size of the company, building out engineering and sales operations, and expanding into Europe. The company is hiring in a few locations, including Pittsburgh.

"We acquired a stealth teleoperations company several years ago, that was based in Pittsburgh," Linnell says, describing the city as a hub of automation. "They've got Carnegie Mellon University, and probably more-self driving companies, even than in the Bay Area. There's a huge robotics community in Pittsburgh, and we are going to want to continue to invest there. I believe it is one of the hubs, in addition to Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the Bay Area. The cost of doing business in Pittsburgh is just tremendously different -- you've got top talent, but it's very cost-effective."

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak

    Hong Kong announces it will ban flights from eight nations after an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant that began with aircrew and leaked into a city that is pursuing a strict zero-Covid strategy.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

    Bitcoin is one of the star investments of our age. The value of one bitcoin sat at just over $100 following its 2014 launch, then hit a peak of nearly $65,000 in mid-2021 before cooling down in the ensuing months. With that in mind, a pair of Motley Fool contributors identified two peer assets that are juicier buys at the moment -- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ).

  • Deere reveals autonomous tractor at CES

    Deere & Co. revealed at CES on Tuesday that it has produced a fully-autonomous tractor that is ready for large-scale production and is expected to be available to farmers later this year. Deere (DE) shares finished up 6.1% at $371.29 in the regular session. All a farmer needs to do is put the machine in a field, configure it, and let it go to work, and the farmer can monitor the work through a mobile device, Deere said.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • Sony joins race to develop electric cars

    Sony is gearing up to join the electric car race, with the Japanese electronics giant setting up a dedicated division despite never making a vehicle.

  • Qualcomm’s CEO Sees Growing Opportunities in Cars, VR, PCs, and IoT

    Investors know that the company has a huge runway ahead of it, but there are emerging story lines that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022 with Partner Integrations from Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY™, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Forget Tesla. At CES, Deere Demos a Self-Driving Tractor.

    The company says its new tractor can till fields with no driver present, improving farm productivity by as much as 20%.

  • Sony Explores Selling EVs, Joining Tech Rush Into Red-Hot Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is exploring the commercial launch of its own electric vehicle, joining tech rivals like Xiaomi and Foxconn in a rush into the red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Sony Chief Execu

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Dell SVP details the ‘renaissance of the PC’ for sustainability, gaming

    Rahul Tikoo, SVP of client solutions portfolio at Dell Technologies, speaks with Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley about new product concepts unveiled at CES 2022 designed with sustainability, gamers, and creators in mind.

  • Roomba Maker Seeks to Block Rival SharkNinja Vacuums From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. is asking a trade judge to block U.S. imports of rival SharkNinja robotic vacuum cleaners, alleging they copied advanced features.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?IRobot will argue in the trial tha

  • Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is working with Microsoft Corp on custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during a press conference that the two companies will work together to mate the custom chips with the software that developers need to create virtual worlds in which people can work and play.

  • 2 Ways Roblox Can Grow in the Coming Years

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a leading online gaming platform, delivered a better-than-expected result for the quarter ended Sept. 31, 2021. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, sending Roblox's stock to a new high of $141.60. Founded in 2004, Roblox has more than 47.3 million daily active users (DAU), making it one of the most popular gaming platforms among the younger generation.

  • Here are the Mass. companies participating in CES 2022

    After going all-digital last year, the Consumer Technology Association is bringing back an in-person component at its annual CES conference. Here are the local companies participating.

  • Billionaire Alan Howard Joins Latest $20M Bet on Decentralized Video Network Livepeer

    Tiger Global is another key new investor in the company.