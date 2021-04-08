U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,095.23
    +15.28 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,460.72
    +14.46 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,817.27
    +128.43 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.88
    +13.83 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.71
    -0.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +16.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2120
    -0.6180 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,821.08
    +1,282.26 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.65
    +30.96 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Formation raises $4M led by Andreessen Horowitz to train truly 'exceptional' software engineers

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Sophie Zhou Novati worked as a senior engineer at Facebook and then Nextdoor, where she struggled to hire great engineers for her team.

Frustrated, she decided to try training engineers to meet her team’s hiring standards by mentoring at a local coding bootcamp. After two and a half years of mentoring on nights and weekends, Novati decided to turn her passion into a career.

She and her husband, Michael, founded Formation with a couple of goals in mind. For one, they wanted to offer personalized training to help people not just learn to code, but to become “exceptional” software engineers. Sophie was also struck by the diversity of the people she witnessed going through coding bootcamps, but she realized that those graduates weren’t getting access to the same opportunities that students from traditional universities do.

Formation co-founder and CEO Sophia Zhou Navati
Formation co-founder and CEO Sophia Zhou Navati

Formation co-founder and CEO Sophia Zhou Navati

With Formation, her goal is to personalize the training experience via a remote fellowship program that combines automated instruction with access to a “network of top tier mentors” from companies such as Facebook and Google. After one year in beta, Formation is unveiling its Engineering Fellowship, where every fellow gets a “personalized training plan tailored to their unique career ambitions.” So far, it’s placed just over 30 people in engineering roles at companies such as Facebook, Microsoft and Lyft with an average starting salary of $120,000.

Formation aims to offer an experience beyond bootcamps, which Sophie argues “have gotten too big, too fast, churning hundreds or thousands of students through fixed curriculums without individualized attention.”

The startup attracted the attention of Andreessen Horowitz, which just led its $4 million seed round. Designer Fund, Combine, Lachy Groom, Slow Ventures and engineers from Airbnb, Notion, Rippling and others also participated in the financing.

“The first thing that really struck me about this community is just how diverse it is. Forty-four percent of graduates are reporting that they identify as nonmale, and the percentage of Black and Latinx graduates is nearly double the national average at traditional universities,” Sophie told TechCrunch. “But the problem is that only about 55% of bootcamp grads are getting a job as a software engineer, and of the ones that do, their median salary is only about $65,000. At the same time, companies everywhere are just desperately looking for ways to diversify their talent pool.”

13 investors say lifelong learning is taking edtech mainstream

Instead of having students follow a fixed curriculum, Formation leverages adaptive learning technology to build a personalized training plan tailored to each student’s specific skillset and career goals. The platform continuously assesses their skills and adapts their roadmap, according to Sophie.

About half of the people participating in Formation’s program are current engineers already working in the industry in some capacity.

Connie Chan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said she’s been examining the edtech space for a while, including companies building new tools for teaching and upleveling coding skills.

Formation stood out to her as the “only true tech-based and scalable solution that optimizes each student's mastery of important skills.” Its ability to dynamically change based on a student’s performance in particular was compelling.

“The founder-product fit is also super clear — Sophie brings her own best-in-class engineering experience to Formation, as well as her long-time passion for mentoring,” Chan wrote via email.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Credit Suisse Scandal Toll Goes Ever Higher as Rivals Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- In an era of prosperity for investment banks, Credit Suisse Group AG is careening from one crisis to another and then another -- this time, with a $4.7 billion writedown tied to billionaire investor Bill Hwang’s trading blowout.The staggering hit -- the largest yet linked to market-shaking losses run up by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- prompted sweeping management changes at the Swiss bank Tuesday and cast fresh doubt on its checkered record of managing risks. It caps a catalog of costly errors at Credit Suisse -- most recently the collapse of Greensill Capital -- in what was supposed to be the start of steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.At a moment when investment banks are feasting on market activity and dealmaking, Credit Suisse is under mounting pressure to persuade shareholders and clients it can put its house in order and remain a vital, independent force in global banking. After the firm announced plans to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their recommendation for the stock, which already was breaking with peers in tumbling this year.“The ongoing negative newsflow could have an impact on the remainder” of Credit Suisse’s businesses, analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note, lowering their rating to neutral from overweight. “Besides the impact from various management changes and regulatory oversight,” they wrote, the bank “might have to pursue a strategy of ‘capital preservation’” that could restrain growth.David Herro at Harris Associates, a top shareholder of Credit Suisse, said the bank’s losses should serve as a “wakeup call” to expedite cultural change as Chairman Urs Rohner prepares to hand over to Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio at the end of the month. Rohner has offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs.Another long-standing backer of the bank, Qatar’s former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, stands to suffer a personal hit as well after vehicles linked to him invested about $200 million in funds Credit Suisse ran with Greensill, according to people familiar with the matter. As former head of the Qatar Investment Authority, Sheik Hamad had made Qatar one of the Swiss bank’s largest shareholders.Acknowledging the need for deep change, Credit Suisse on Tuesday replaced its investment bank head and chief risk officer, along with a handful of other executives. Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the bank has no sacred cows with regard to strategy.“Serious lessons will be learned,” he pledged in a statement. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”While the Swiss bank wasn’t the only firm that helped Hwang’s family office lever up large positions in a relatively small slate of stocks, rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG managed to unwind their exposures quickly with minimal damage.Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest disposal and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The dual hits from Archegos and Greensill have put the bank on track for its second straight quarterly loss, at a time when investment banks around the world are still focused on the windfall unleashed by the market turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. The five largest U.S. firms boosted trading revenue by more than a third last year to the highest in at least a decade.JPMorgan’s Wall Street unit generated its most fourth-quarter revenue and profit ever. Deutsche Bank is among firms that have said their investment banks are off to a strong start this year. And Jefferies Financial Group Inc. already reported an 81% jump in revenue from capital markets in the fiscal first quarter that ended Feb. 28.In an update on its underlying businesses Tuesday, Credit Suisse noted that issues such as Archegos were negating the “very strong performance that had otherwise been achieved by our investment banking businesses” as well as higher profits in wealth and asset management units.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said.Among the executives to leave over the missteps are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year. Top executives’ bonuses for last year have been scrapped.Credit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.“Almost two weeks in, it is still not clear how the bank managed to take a 4.4 billion-franc charge for one client in the prime brokerage business, which we estimate generates less than 1 billion francs per annum in revenues,” JPMorgan’s analysts wrote.Among big banks that dealt with Archegos, only Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled the potential to also take a multibillion-dollar hit, saying it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the next few days.(Adds shareholder comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources

    Brazilian payments firm Elo has chosen six banks to manage its initial public offering, four sources close to the matter said, in the first concrete sign it is proceeding with a move first proposed by shareholders in August. The payments network - launched a decade ago to compete with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc - is planning an IPO on Nasdaq, the sources said, following recent successful listings by Brazilian financial services firms such as XP Inc and StoneCo Ltd.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Analysis: Saudi $7 trillion investment goal puts spotlight on oil prices

    In order to wean Saudi Arabia off its dependency on crude the kingdom needs higher oil prices. A multi-trillion dollar spending push designed to diversify the economy's sources of income will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said. It is not clear how much companies like oil group Saudi Aramco - whose $75 billion dividends last year were vital to support state revenues - would cut their dividends, but any reduction would likely need to be compensated by higher oil prices, analysts say.

  • Russian Tycoon Komarov Eyes Precious Metals After Pipes Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Andrey Komarov is setting his sights on precious metals mining after selling ChelPipe PJSC, the pipe maker that made him a billionaire.Komarov is talks to purchase the Kumroch gold deposit in Russia’s Far East from Zoloto Kamchatki, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as it’s private. He’s also interested in investing in the Fedorova Tundra platinum and palladium project in the Murmansk region, the head of the company that owns the deposit said in March.While demand for steel pipes fell during the coronavirus crisis, platinum-group metals prices rallied on supply disruptions and stricter emissions rules that boost usage in autocatalysts. Even though gold has been pressured in recent months on bets for a economic recovery, prices are still historically high amid ultra-loose monetary policies around the world.A spokeswoman for Komarov said he’s considering investing in the Fedorova Tundra deposit in the future and that he’s interested in mining projects in general, without elaborating. Zoloto Kamchatki’s press service declined to comment.Until last year, Zoloto Kamchatki was controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s Renova, which sold it to Complexprom, a company owned by former Renova managers, a spokesman for Renova said, without elaborating.Komarov, 54, bought his first stake in ChelPipe in the late 1990s, and saw his wealth soar after rebuilding the company’s facilities, impressing the Kremlin. When visiting a new site in Chelyabinsk in 2010, President Vladimir Putin said the modern layout made it look more like “Disneyland” than a pipe workshop.In March, Komarov sold his 86.5% stake in ChelPipe to rival TMK PJSC for 84 billion rubles ($1.1 billion). The tycoon’s fortune now stands at about $1.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The Kumroch deposit holds 34.4 tons (1.1 million ounces) of gold reserves, a Zoloto Kamchatki representative said. It is due to start mining in 2025, with expected annual output of as much as 5 tons.Komarov’s Atom Gold has already filed documents to the anti-monopoly service to approve the purchase of 75% and one share of the company that holds the Kumroch license, the people said. The rest would be held by Zoloto Kamchatki, with the partnership sharing the risks of a big project, they said.The Fedorova Tundra deposit is expected to produce as much as 250,000 tons of concentrate annually, mostly containing PGMs, but also nickel, copper and gold. Fedorovo Resources took over the license from Barrick Gold Corp. last year.(Updates with Kumroch reserves in eighth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected from the second paragraph to reflect current ownership of Zoloto Kamchatki)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.

  • EV Startup Karma Shopping SPACs for Going Public Transaction – Sources

    By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone Electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive has been in talks with multiple special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, about a merger to take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier in 2021, the company engaged JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help find an appropriate SPAC partner, one of […]

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Moves Higher After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

    GBP/USD managed to get above 1.3745 and is moving towards the next resistance at 1.3780.

  • Indian IT’s mega offices will outlive the pandemic

    Some Indian IT companies are talking about permanently allowing certain roles to function remotely. So what will happen to their sprawling offices?

  • Fed Signals It’s Ready to Wield Power Over Short-Term Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stands ready to pull some of the central bank’s policy levers in between regularly scheduled meetings, if that’s what it takes to keep short-term interest rates under control.He noted recent downward pressure on rates during the Federal Open Market Committee’s March 16-17 meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday, and said it might be appropriate adjust the interest on excess reserves rate (known as IOER), the amount the Fed pays on its facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements or both. Action could come at a regular meeting or between them to keep the fed funds rate, the central bank’s main policy benchmark, “well within” 0% to 0.25%, he said.Repo and Treasury bill rates have been flirting with zero -- and even trading below sometimes -- since the beginning of the year as reserve balances at the central bank swell. Market participants have told the Fed that a rapid expansion in reserves could keep driving money-market rates lower, with the earliest and most pronounced moves in the overnight secured funding markets.“The Fed has no qualms about helping the front-end when it’s necessary, but at the moment it seems that things would have to get worse before the Fed steps in,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities.Padhraic Garvey, head of global debt and rates strategy at ING Groep NV, expects that moment could come sooner with a 10 basis point hike on IOER. “It would be purely a technical thing, to coax liquidity into that bucket, and in so doing to help frame where surrounding alternatives should trade, including the likes of SOFR,” he wrote in a client note.Traders aren’t waiting either. They’re selling futures tied to the Fed Funds rate that would benefit from such a move after the FOMC minutes hinted at the appropriateness of implementing adjustments to administered rates.The Fed took its first steps to support short-term rates last month when it directed the Open Markets Desk at the New York Fed to increase the daily counterparty limit on its overnight reverse repo facility to $80 billion per day from $30 billion, the first adjustment since 2014.On Wednesday, 15 participants tapped the facility for $35 billion, the most since March 31.(Adds strategist quote in fifth paragraph and price action in sixth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy and Greece risk post-pandemic debt crunch

    Italy, Greece and other heavily indebted eurozone countries risk a financial crunch after the pandemic because of the cost of fighting Covid, analysts have warned. Mounting debts risk spooking investors and driving up borrowing costs once normal conditions resume, particularly if post-pandemic austerity sparks a new wave of political populism, according to M&G fund manager Eric Lonergan. Countries have been able to borrow hand over fist because the European Central Bank is buying €1.85 trillion (£1.6 trillion) of bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, while financial markets have backed spending to get through the lockdowns. Mr Lonergan said: “Europe is ironically vulnerable to recovery because it seems you only get temporary elimination of credit risk in European sovereigns when you are in an emergency, in which case the ECB underwrites your bond market. “The problem is that when you come out of an emergency, you are back to market forces in the bond market, and some of these numbers look really, really bad.”

  • BlackRock Raises $4.8 Billion to Invest in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has raised $4.8 billion for a new fund to invest in renewable power assets around the world - almost double its initial target.The company’s real assets division closed on its third global renewable power fund, drawing money from over 100 institutional investors. It’s the latest sign of increasing interest from investors to buy into the surging green power sector.“You’re seeing a major shift in institutional interest in decarbonization and wanting to allocate into it,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors. “The pandemic has only sustained and added to that momentum.”The fund’s managers had originally targeted about $2.5 billion when they started raising money in the second half of 2019. They continued beyond that goal last year and added another $1.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The demand is driven partially by investors wanting to tap into the fastest growing part of the power sector as well as a hunt for yield, Barry said.This is the largest renewable power fund to date for BlackRock Real Assets, nearly triple the size of the previous fund.BlackRock has already started investing the fund’s money, including an American solar company and a solar power developer in Taiwan.The company plans to invest mostly in wind and solar assets in Europe, the U.S. and some countries in the Asia Pacific region like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. BlackRock has already signed a deal linked to offshore wind in Asia.While in the past the company mostly bought construction-ready or operational renewable power assets, this time they are diversifying to earlier-stage projects and also buying into developers. The fund will also look to invest in other technologies like smart meters, smart power grids and infrastructure to support electric vehicle.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • This Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Is Overdue for a Big Price Move

    Bitcoin may be building for a big move as price volatility hits four-month low.

  • Citibank files wind up applications for GFG Australian assets

    Citibank N.A. has lodged an application with Australia's Supreme Court of New South Wales to wind up two businesses run by Indian-British steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta as part of insolvency measures. The London branch of Citibank lodged an application on Tuesday to wind up OneSteel Manufacturing, which includes the Whyalla steel plant in South Australia, and Tahmoor Coal, which includes a coal mine in New South Wales, according to the court. The application comes as Credit Suisse takes steps in London and Australia to recoup losses from supply chain provider Greensill Capital, which has applied for insolvency, after providing funding to Gupta's privately held conglomerate GFG Alliance among others.

  • Prosus Sells Tencent Stock in World’s Second-Biggest Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. edged lower in Hong Kong after Prosus NV priced its placement of the Chinese internet giant’s stock at the top end of a marketed range, raising HK$114.2 billion ($14.7 billion) in the world’s second-biggest block trade on record.Tencent fell as much as 2.5% in early trading before paring losses to trade 1.3% lower as of 10:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. Amsterdam-listed Prosus priced the deal at HK$595 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s last close of HK$629.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The selldown is the second-biggest block trade in data compiled by Bloomberg, smaller only than the U.S. Treasury Department’s $20.7 billion sale of American International Group Inc. shares in 2012.E-commerce group Prosus’ sale of a 2% stake in Tencent will reduce its holding to just under 29% while remaining the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm, it said in a statement earlier Wednesday. It was marketing 191.89 million Tencent shares at HK$575 to HK$595 apiece.“The sale could provide a very good opportunity for long-term investors to buy Tencent,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “The anti-trust law in China, whether it would be very stringent, is a key to its future performance. But being able to price the shares at the high end reflects market confidence.”The deal will more than quadruple Prosus’s cash reserves from $4.6 billion as of the end of September. It helps to boost Prosus’s coffers at a time when e-commerce is booming, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing online demand for everything from shopping and food delivery to education. Prosus already has assets in those sectors alongside the likes of payment services, and has long been on the hunt for further acquisitions.“The group has some really interesting investments in India’s e-commerce space, so perhaps that is where some of the capital will go,” said Nick Kunze, a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth. “They now have the war chest to implement on the opportunities.”The fundraising may also give Prosus another shot at securing a mega deal, having missed out on two high-profile takeovers over the last 18 months. The company lost an $8 billion battle to buy U.K. food group Just Eat Plc to Takeaway.com at the start of last year, and in July was beaten in a $9 billion auction for EBay Inc.’s classifieds business by Norwegian rival Adevinta ASA.Prosus shares were down 4.6% at the close Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company is cashing in on one of the all-time great venture-capital deals. Naspers Ltd., the company’s Cape-Town-based parent, invested just $32 million in Tencent in 2001, when it was an obscure internet firm. The shares are now worth about $239 billion.Tencent Share Price to Face Pressure in Near Term: SmartkarmaWhile the decision has made Naspers the most valuable company in Africa, its market capitalization of about $105 billion lags well behind the value of the Tencent holding. The creation of Prosus was partly designed to narrow that discount, but the Amsterdam-based company too is dwarfed by the size of the stake in the WeChat creator.Prosus has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, the company said. Naspers sold $9.8 billion worth of Tencent stake in 2018, a year before spinning off the shareholding and most of its other businesses into what is now Prosus.“The market has already expected that every three years Naspers would want to trim down its holdings to take out the heavy gains from Tencent to invest somewhere else,” said Tse of VC Asset. “So this placement itself is not very surprising.”That perhaps explains the muted reaction in Tencent’s stock on Thursday. The 2018 stake sale by Naspers had contributed to a loss of more than 9% in Tencent’s shares over two days, wiping out $48 billion in market value.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Gains After Dovish Fed Minutes Lift Equities, Weaken Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar weakened after dovish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve, which gave no indication a tightening of monetary policy was imminent.Risk sentiment was broadly improved after minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program. European equities and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday, while the dollar edged lower, supporting gold.Traders will look for further comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to take part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday. His persistently accommodative stance on monetary policy has helped cool a rise in Treasury yields that harmed non-interest bearing gold.“Gold has tracked long-dated real Treasury yields in recent months,” analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. “We think that long-dated real yields will rise a bit further, putting the gold price under more pressure.”Bullion has dropped about 8% this year amid optimism over the global recovery and as rising bond yields damped the appeal of the precious metal. Holdings in exchange-traded funds, one of the main pillars behind gold prices hitting a record in 2020, continue to decline, signaling waning investor interest.Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,750.75 an ounce by 12:35 p.m. in London, after dropping 0.3% on Wednesday. Silver and platinum advanced, while palladium was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, reversing Wednesday’s gain.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.