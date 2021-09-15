U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Formcraft Announces Addition of Senior Architectural Designer

·2 min read

Michael A. Louison brings strong technical design skills to the firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremy Drummond, Formcraft Design Principal, has announced the newest staff addition to meet the company's ongoing market expansion and improved service provision to its growing client base. Michael Louison has joined the firm's Design Studio, bringing vibrant new talent for the enhancement of client services.

Michael A. Louison brings strong technical design skills to the firm as the Senior Architectural Designer.
Michael A. Louison brings strong technical design skills to the firm as the Senior Architectural Designer.

Joining Jeremy in welcoming Louison, Owen Druckenmiller, Managing Principal at Formcraft, said, "We are very excited to have Mike join us as we continue to grow our studio. He has very strong technical detailing skills, and his positivity aligns well with the Formcraft culture."

In this new role of Senior Architectural Designer, Louison is now responsible for leading project design teams from concept design through construction documentation and administration on multiple large and/or complex design projects. This includes quality assurance and oversight on project technical development and coordinating design and engineering disciplines providing studio leadership and mentorship of Architectural and Interior Designers.

Louison shared his enthusiasm for this new opportunity saying, "I am particularly excited to be here because I've already gotten a strong sense of ambition and momentum that I believe will characterize every facet of Formcraft. I'm eager to contribute to the Design Studio's future trajectory and continued development."

Previously, Louison held positions with L2P of Philadelphia and Fletcher Thompson of Somerset, New Jersey. He is a graduate of Philadelphia University.

About Formcraft

Formcraft is a Philadelphia-based organization that sets the standard for workplace environments by consolidating design, architecture, and construction under one roof. We are 'different by design'. Our purpose at Formcraft is working with leaders of great organizations to create exciting and engaging workplaces that align with their company culture, support their workstyles, and connect people through brand immersive design. We cultivate an atmosphere of accountability and respect in discovering, designing, and delivering excellence to every client. We believe our commitment to this culture is critical to the collective success of Formcraft.

For additional information, visit www.formcraft.net.

Media Contact:
Philip Lock
215.645.0325 (office)
philip.lock@formcraft.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formcraft-announces-addition-of-senior-architectural-designer-301377641.html

SOURCE Formcraft

