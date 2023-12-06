Former Abercrombie CEO Jeffries sues company to pay for his defense in sex abuse case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009, file photo, Michael Jeffries, chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, speaks at the annual National Retail Federation conference in New York.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries has sued the retailer because it is refusing to cover his costs from a lawsuit that accuses him of sexually abusing young men.

Jeffries filed the lawsuit in Delaware this week, one of several legal actions involving Jeffries since an explosive BBC report in October that charged Jeffries with running a global network of human sex trafficking of young men.

In a lawsuit filed in October against Jeffries in federal court in New York City, David Bradberry claims to have been sexually assaulted by Jeffries and other men several times at Jeffries' former mansion in New York City, the Hamptons, London and France. Abercrombie, based in New Albany, also is a defendant in that case.

Jeffries said in the case filed in Delaware that Abercrombie is obligated to cover his costs from the New York City lawsuit because of his former role with the company.

"Since learning of the New York Action, which remains pending, Mr. Jeffries has made an initial demand for advancement from Abercrombie, which was rejected," the lawsuit said. "A second demand was ignored."

Abercrombie declined to comment on Wednesday, saying it doesn't talk about pending litigation.

Jeffries, who now lives in Florida, served as Abercrombie's chief executive from 1992 to 2014. As part of that job, he said Abercrombie agreed to cover his costs for lawsuits tied to his work for the company.

In the New York case, Jeffries is accused of using his status as CEO to perpetuate a sex-trafficking operation that preyed upon young men wanting to become Abercrombie models.

"The New York Action repeatedly and explicitly alleges that Mr. Jeffries’ wrongdoing arose from his role as the then-CEO of Abercrombie," the lawsuit said, and, as a result, the company is obligated to compensate him for his expenses from the case.

On Nov. 10, Jeffries sent a demand to the company for compensation, according to the lawsuit.

The claim was denied on Nov. 15 with the company "incorrectly stating, in direct contravention of the allegations of the New York Action, that the claims asserted against Mr. Jeffries were not 'in connection' with his role as an officer and executive of Abercrombie," according to the lawsuit.

Jeffries is seeking an order requiring Abercrombie to reimburse him for expenses and fees tied to the case.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michael Jeffries asks Abercrombie to pay sex abuse lawsuits defense