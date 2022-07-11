U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,876.88
    -22.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,349.59
    +11.44 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.39
    -167.92 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.18
    -30.19 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.08
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    -9.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0073
    -0.0110 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1904
    -0.0132 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3750
    +1.2950 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,583.44
    -331.77 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.83
    +0.87 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Former Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell Joins Autonomous Flight Leader Merlin Labs' Advisory Board

·2 min read

Elwell joins Merlin Labs after a storied career in government, military, and private sector

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Labs, the leading developer of autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, announced today that Dan Elwell, former Acting FAA administrator, industry advocate, and pilot, has joined the company's advisory board. He will advise the company on policy and strategy as it engages with regulators in shaping the future of autonomous flight.

"Throughout my career, I've been an advocate for common-sense implementations of new technologies in the aerospace industry, with a particular focus on safety and efficiency," said Elwell. "What Merlin Labs has been building these last few years, with its numerous applications across civilian and government aviation, has been tremendously interesting to observe, and I'm excited to help shepherd it to commercial and governmental adoption under Merlin's 'crawl-walk-run' approach."

Elwell has extensive experience in governmental administration: he served as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration from June 2017 to November 2020, including an appointment as Acting FAA Administrator from January 2018 to August 2019. Prior to that appointment, Elwell served as a Senior Advisor on Aviation to the Secretary of the Department of Transportation. He had previously served at the FAA as the Assistant Administrator for Policy, Planning, and Environment from 2006–2008.

Lieutenant Colonel Elwell retired from military service as a Command Pilot with more than 6,000 hours combined civilian and military flight time in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve, including combat service during Operation Desert Storm.

In the private sector, Elwell held the position of Senior Vice President for Safety, Security, and Operations at Airlines for America (A4A), where he was responsible for leading the advancement of commercial aviation safety and security excellence for major U.S. air carriers. Prior to that, Mr. Elwell was Vice President of the Aerospace Industries Association. In this role, he represented civil aerospace manufacturers and led policy development and advocacy for the civil aerospace manufacturing industry.

Elwell was a commercial pilot for 16 years with American Airlines, flying numerous airframes, during which time he also served as Managing Director for International and Government Affairs at American Airlines.

Elwell is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he earned a degree in International Affairs. He earned his pilot wings at Williams Air Force Base.

About Merlin Labs

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Mojave, and Auckland, NZ,  Merlin Labs is building the definitive autonomy system for all things that fly. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on Twitter @merlinaero.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-acting-faa-administrator-dan-elwell-joins-autonomous-flight-leader-merlin-labs-advisory-board-301583942.html

SOURCE Merlin Labs

Recommended Stories

  • June CPI data will drive ‘renewed fears’ about inflation, economist says

    Deutsche Bank Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview June inflation data and discuss Fed policy, the labor market, and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • The euro suffers another big selloff, pushing it closer to parity against a strong dollar

    The euro moved another step closer to parity on Monday, with traders betting that high inflation leaves the region’s central bank unable to stop a recession as war rages in Ukraine. The euro (EURCHF) fell below parity against the Swiss franc, trading at 0.9917 francs, similar to a move seen a few days ago. Traders were juggling several concerns over the euro bloc, such as shortages of natural gas for several countries this winter if Russia decides to cut off supply.

  • Fed Braces as Another Big US Inflation Number Looms: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityUS inflation data in the coming week may stiffen the resolve of Federal Reserve policy makers to proceed with another big boost in in

  • Putin ‘wants to negotiate’ and ‘looking for interlocutors’ — Klimkin

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a way to end the war he started in Ukraine and is putting out feelers to find interlocutors in the West, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Radio NV on July 11.

  • Oil Sinks Amid Risk-Off Mood and Rising Covid Cases in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as a renewed increase in China’s virus cases fed into weakness across global markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarWest Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 2.4% to trade near $103 a barrel. Covid cases continued to climb in Shanghai pose a cha

  • Goldman Sachs economists 'doubtful' US already in recession

    Goldman Sachs pushes back on the view the US economy has already entered recession.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican unti

  • ‘Unprecedented’: Six Shocking Moments in the Donald Trump Jan. 6 Documentary on Discovery+

    “Unprecedented,” a new Discovery+ docuseries that pulls back the curtain on Trump world during the 2020 election, and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, debuted Sunday with an unprecedented look at one of the most chaotic periods in American history. Filmmaker Alex Holder was given such unfettered access to Donald Trump and his […]

  • Commerce secretary says no reason to think there will be ‘a serious recession’

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday expressed optimism that the country will not fall into a major economic slowdown, arguing that many are “talking ourselves into a recession.” Raimondo told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that it is “normal” for economic growth to slow down to more “steady” levels as the Federal Reserve rapidly…

  • Biggest railway strikes for 25 years after drivers overwhelmingly back action - live updates

    More than a third of Londoners are still working from home Elon Musk gloats over collapsed Twitter deal as both sides gear up for legal fight Pound and euro slump against stronger dollar FTSE 100 dips amid recession fears Lucy Burton: From Halifax to Mr Potato Head, businesses have become enforcers of cancel culture Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Suncor CEO's abrupt resignation after worker fatality may signal broader executive shakeup

    There's no easy fix to Suncor's problems given its complex operations, one analyst says

  • Here’s How Putin Is Squeezing Europe by the Balls

    Contributor#8523328The spigot on Europe’s largest gas pipeline funneling Russian gas into the bloc closed at 6 a.m. Monday for a ten-day maintenance, and almost no one believes it will be turned back on as scheduled.Repairs on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline—which carries 55 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia across the Baltic Sea into Germany—are expected to give the Kremlin an opportunity to show just how reliant Europe is on Russian gas. An extended closure will undoubtedly also und

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Donald Trump Declares War on Elon Musk

    The former Republican president who has not yet ruled out the idea of running for the White House in 2024.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Occupiers want to execute two Azov defenders

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 21:27 Russians report that two Azov fighters face execution. Source: Russian propagandists; Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence Details: According to reports from the militants, Mykola (call sign "Frost" - surname unknown) and Kostiantyn Nikitenko ("Fox") were taken to be executed.

  • Crypto Price Check: Regulatory Efforts Going Global

    Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, wants the planet to feel better. The crypto world could certainly use some healing, given the recent collapse. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was up slightly to $20,589.67 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ether up nearly 1% to $1,152.46, and dogecoin was rising 0.7% to $0.064809.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. completes 10 airline refund probes, plans enforcement actions

    The U.S. government has completed 10 airline investigations into delayed or withheld passenger refunds during the COVID-19 pandemic and will take enforcement action in coming weeks, a Transportation Department official told Reuters on Sunday. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday disclosed the passenger refund probes were complete and said 10 additional airline probes remain ongoing. "We'll collaborate with airlines when they're ready to take steps that are positive and proactive, whether that's improvements in pay that are helping with hiring or flexibility in customer service," Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday.

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.