Former Alco, ACM star Copman signs to play pro ball in Indonesia

CUMBERLAND — Former Allegany High and Allegany College of Maryland standout Jason Copman recently signed a contract with Kesatria Bengawan of the Indonesian Basketball League.

He spent last season with BC Cactus Tbilsi in the Georgian SuperLeague. Copman led the league with 16.3 rebounds per game. He finished third in steals and double-doubles.

Copman averaged 8.6 points per game.

As a senior, Copman was named the area player of the year in 2016. He led the Campers to a 22-3 record.

Allegany won the city championship, the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference (AMAC) title and the Class 1A West section title.

He was the AMAC's player of the year, a first-team all-area and conference selection and a third-team Class 1A-2A all-state selection.

Copman averaged 17.6 points and 14 rebounds as a senior. He also added 2.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Copman played two seasons at Allegany College of Maryland.

As a sophomore in 2017-2018, he averaged 12 points, 13 rebounds and two steals per game.

He went on to play at Dominican College where he was named the CACC defensive player of the year and a second-team All-CACC selection in 2020.

Jason's brother Justin, another former Camper and Trojan, made his pro debut last year with the Drogheda Wolves Basketball Club of Ireland earlier this year.

The Indonesian Basketball League begins its season in mid January.