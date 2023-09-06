Former Amazon executive Dave Clark to resign as Flexport CEO

FILE PHOTO: Amazon SVP of worldwide operations Clark speaks during a press conference announcing Amazon.com's new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages in Seattle

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Amazon executive Dave Clark on Wednesday announced that he will resign as CEO of Flexport, one of the best funded U.S. logistics startups.

Clark joined Flexport in September last year after a long career at Amazon.com. He officially became CEO in March this year, replacing founder Ryan Petersen, who transitioned to the role of executive chairman.

In a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark said he resigned after Petersen wanted to focus on growth in Flexport's core freight business. It was not clear if the resignation was effective immediately.

"Founders have the right to change their mind," Clark said.

"Today, Dave Clark resigned as CEO of Flexport," Flexport said in a statement confirming that Petersen will return as CEO.

Flexport is one of the most valuable U.S. logistics startups with $2.3 billion in funding so far.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot)