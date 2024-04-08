A Former Apple CEO’s Onetime Northern California Estate Hits the Market for $23 Million

Back in spring 1983—shortly after John Sculley joined Apple as CEO, and subsequently oversaw the ousting of company co-founder Steve Jobs—the former PepsiCo executive doled out nearly $2 million for a swank Northern California residence. Around seven years later, before resigning from his position in 1993, Sculley sold that home for $3.4 million to Samuel Maslak, co-founder of ultrasound manufacturer Acuson; and now, a little more than three decades later, the place has quietly popped up for sale off-market, this time asking a speck under $23 million.

Originally built and designed in the early 1930s by noted modernist architect Gardner Dailey for his wife’s family, but extensively renovated and restored over several years during Maslak’s tenure, the 1.5-acre spread in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside features an English Country-style manor offering six bedrooms and nine baths spread across 10,000 square feet of living space. Leaded-glass windows and terraces also overlook picturesque views of the neighboring Menlo Country Club golf course, San Francisco Bay, East Bay Hills and Mount Diablo.

A pedestrian gate opens to an expansive front courtyard filled with a sparkling pool and custom-designed bench surrounding a heritage oak tree.

A gated driveway leads to a brick motorcourt and four-car garage tucked off to the side of the house, with a secure pedestrian entrance opening to a stone walkway that passes through a spacious courtyard holding a swimming pool and custom-designed bench wrapped around a centuries-old oak tree before emptying out at a charming speakeasy front door. Once inside, a foyer displaying green-hued marble floors, a mirror-lined arched alcove and staircase with carved balustrade railings greets and flows to a large wood-clad living room sporting a coffered ceiling, fireplace and cozy seating nook.

An adjacent office space equipped with bookshelves and a wet bar flows to a duo of multi-purpose sitting rooms, and other highlights include a formal dining room topped by a Murano Venetian-style crystal chandelier, as well as a European-inspired kitchen outfitted with tiled countertops and walls inlaid with decorative accents, a granite island, built-in desk, and high-end Bosch, Wolf, Sharp, Sub-Zero and U-Line appliances, plus an adjoining dining area and sky-lit family room.

A coffered-ceiling living room is spotlighted by a fireplace encased in a wood-paneled wall.

Elsewhere is an upstairs primary bedroom suite decked out with a private balcony, a standalone office, and dual dressing rooms and baths, along with a secluded one-bedroom apartment that has its own entrance, living area, kitchen and bath; and outdoors, the landscaped grounds are laced with 24 varieties of fruit trees, and host a greenhouse and several raised vegetable beds. There’s also a finished basement with plenty of storage space, an attached four-car garage that’s pre-wired for an EV charger and adjacent 2.8-acre lot that’s available for sale separately should the new owner desire extra privacy or a development opportunity.

“The time, care, attention and love that went into every corner of this house throughout its entire existence is truly remarkable,” says listing agent Erika Demma of Compass. “The history of being built by a legend in both landscape and architecture for his personal family is amazing in itself. But then to add this extensive 10-year restoration and remodel, it has created the most gorgeous timeless estate that is perfect for today and always.”

