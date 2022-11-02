U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Former Apple employee admits to defrauding company of $17 million, federal prosecutors say

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A former Apple employee has admitted to defrauding the tech company of more than $17 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

On Tuesday, Dhirendra Prasad pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States – linked to schemes that defrauded Apple, his former employer, the U.S. Attorney's Office North District of California said in a release.

Prasad, a 52-year-old from Mountain House, Calif., described the multiple schemes in a written plea agreement, the release said. Prasad said he worked for Apple from 2008 to 2018, mostly as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain.

"Prasad admitted he began to defraud Apple as early as 2011 by taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts, and causing Apple to pay for items and services never received," federal prosecutors wrote.

"Prasad admitted these schemes continued through 2018 and ultimately resulted in a loss to Apple of more than $17 million," they continued.

'Guardrails' needed? Telehealth fraud cost Medicare $128M in first year of COVID pandemic, feds say 

Two co-conspirators were also identified by Prasad in his plea agreement: Robert Gary Hansen and Don M. Baker. Hansen and Baker, who each owned outside vendor companies that did business with Apple, were charged earlier in separate federal cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York, March 14, 2020.
The Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York, March 14, 2020.

In Tuesday's release, the federal prosecutors pointed to several examples of Prasad's fraudulent activity. In 2016, for example, Prasad arranged to have Apple components shipped to a warehouse of Hansen’s business, where they were repackaged and sold back to Apple – "thus billing Apple for its own components," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

The United States also instituted a civil forfeiture action – requiring Prasad to forfeit give over assets he acquired with the fraud profits, including multiple properties.

Fact check: False claim Rudy Giuliani replaced Merrick Garland as attorney general 

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day 

"These assets have an aggregate value of approximately $5 million," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote. On Tuesday, "Prasad agreed to forfeit all the assets to the United States."

Prasad is set to be sentenced next March. He could face more than 20 years in prison.

Pending his sentencing hearing, Prasad remains out of custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Apple did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment Wednesday morning.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Apple employee admits to defrauding company of over $17 million

