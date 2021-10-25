U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Former Aramco and Accenture Executive Appointed as Chief Strategy Officer at Cognician

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognician is pleased to announce that Colin Sloman, former HR Director at Aramco and Global Practice Leader at Accenture, will be joining the Executive team at Cognician.

Colin brings extensive organizational change experience, having led the Talent & Organization practice at Accenture, spending more than 20 years at the company. Most recently, Colin spent the past four years as an HR Director at Saudi Aramco, where he was responsible for the Talent & Leadership agenda during a time of sweeping change in the company and the Kingdom.

Colin will be based in London and will work closely with the Cognician teams in the US, South Africa, and the UK to help shape strategy and drive future growth. Barry Kayton, Cognician USA CEO, said of the appointment, "We've known Colin since we first worked with him at Accenture more than six years ago when we won one of our first global awards with his team. We're delighted to have him join our leadership team, as he understands us well and can help pursue the next level of growth for the business."

Says Colin, "My whole career has been about organizational change, and I've been a huge fan of the Cognician approach since I first met the team in San Francisco in 2016. I was sold on the solution back then, and when approached more recently, it was an easy decision for me to join the team as an executive and investor. It's a very exciting time for Cognician and the EdTech sector in general, and the growth potential is enormous. Organizations are facing unprecedented strategic and behavioral change challenges today. Issues such as climate change and sustainability, wellbeing, diversity, and cybersecurity are all high-priority topics at the board level where Cognician has helped clients to achieve dramatic change at a rapid pace, with tangible results. I'm very excited to be joining the team at this inflection point in the business."

About Cognician
Cognician is an employee activation platform that drives measurable change at scale in 30 days or less. Cognician's bite-sized change and learning activities are customized, social, gamified, mobile, insightful, data-rich, and user-friendly. Fortune 1000 clients use Cognician's capabilities to shift mindsets, adapt to disruptive changes, and activate behavior change.

Barry Kayton
US: +1 925-609-4873
322019@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-aramco-and-accenture-executive-appointed-as-chief-strategy-officer-at-cognician-301406960.html

SOURCE Cognician

