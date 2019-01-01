Bolsonaro Takes the Reins in Brazil in Nationalist Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Tuesday with the promise to tackle rampant crime, corruption and economic malaise in a wave of nationalism that’s sweeping Latin America’s largest country.

Scores of supporters flocked to attend the ceremony in the nation’s modernist capital despite on-and-off rain. Nearly two months after his election victory, around 75 percent of Brazilians think Bolsonaro is on the right track, according to an opinion poll.

Judging by the list of visiting dignitaries, world leaders seem to be less excited. Only around a dozen heads of state or government flew in for the event, and none them are part of the Group of 20 largest economies. The presidents of Mexico and Argentina, Latin America’s second- and third-largest economies, did not attend. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo represented the U.S.

"I summon every legislator to the mission of rebuilding our nation, freeing it of the yoke of corruption, crime, economic irresponsibility, and ideological submission," Bolsonaro told Congress after taking the presidential oath. Himself a longtime congressman, Bolsonaro said he would work toward sustainable public accounts, pursuing free-market principles and efficiency without ideological bias.

In the wake of the worst recession on record and years of corruption scandals, Bolsonaro’s tough campaign talk on law and order as well as his promise of a clean government resonated with a population deeply disillusioned with traditional parties.

Since his victory in a second-round vote Oct. 28, he has assembled a stripped-down cabinet made up of an astronaut, an anti-corruption czar, retired military officers, and a group of liberal economists.

While markets initially rallied on Bolsonaro’s victory, the Brazilian currency has given up most of the gains recorded since his strong first-round showing Oct. 7. Investors are cautiously waiting for more evidence that his market-friendly economic proposals can actually be implemented, particularly a planned pension overhaul that would cut spending and help balance the budget in the long run.

Contrasting with his sharp-tongued criticism of the political establishment during his campaign, Bolsonaro is going through most of the usual pomp and circumstance, including a motorcade down Brasilia’s main avenue, a speech in Congress, the exchange of the presidential sash and handshaking with VIPs. Despite initial security concerns following his stabbing by a fanatic in September, he paraded in the 1950s convertible Rolls Royce traditionally used on this occasion.

In a sign of Brazil’s pro-Western and anti-socialist foreign policy about-face, Bolsonaro withdrew invitations to the leaders of Cuba and Venezuela and said he wouldn’t receive any representatives from Nicaragua, where President Daniel Ortega is cracking down on human rights groups, reporters, and demonstrators.

“The inauguration of President Bolsonaro will mark the beginning of a government with a clear and firm stance in the defense of freedom,” incoming Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo wrote in a tweet announcing the Nicaragua decision.

