U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.07
    +1.37 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,841.64
    -192.03 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,188.03
    +148.35 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.15
    -22.54 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    -1.07 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.70
    -89.70 (-4.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -1.86 (-6.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    -0.0089 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0500 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0066 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3160
    -0.2970 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,019.81
    +303.41 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.11
    -2.76 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Former Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush returns to entrepreneurship with new startup

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Jonathan Bush, the CEO and co-founder of Athenahealth, is a controversial figure in the controversial field of healthcare.

Over two decades after he started the now-public healthcare company, Bush lost Athenahealth to Elliott Management, an activist investor that bought the company alongside Veritas Capital. During this tense period of time, domestic violence allegations surfaced from his ex-wife, Sarah Seldon. Bush took responsibility for what he described as “regrettable incidents” that happened 14 years ago during a “particularly difficult personal time” in his life. Seldon, who TechCrunch attempted to reach for this story, made a statement then too, explaining that she and him have a “co-parenting relationship” with “respect, collaboration and love.”

After these public incidents, Bush went quiet and only later re-emerged as the executive chairman of Firefly Health, a primary care startup.

Now, Bush is back once again, this time as the co-founder of a new startup that aims to re-invent the digital health data stack, Zus. The company wants to create a shared data platform that doctor’s, regardless of specialty or location, can access to better understand their patients. Think of it as massive, fancy Google Doc built for healthcare, that healthtech startups can use to kickstart their solutions, faster.

Along with its launch, Zus announced today that it has raised a $34 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from F-Prime Capital, Maverick Ventures, Rock Health, Martin Ventures and Oxeon Investments.

Bush’s venture-backed return to entrepreneurship may come as a surprise to some, including himself.

“I loved running Athena very much, all 22 years,” he said. “But I also loved fourth grade, and I don't want to go back. I didn't feel like I wanted to run a company again.” He changed his mind for two reasons: first, he expects that building a platform company will be different, and potentially less controversial, than building a traditional services business. Second, he sees “strong calling” to bring his tool to life amid a broader digital health boom.

“These digital health companies will largely not work, if they aren't dramatically accelerated,” he said. “All of them now are facing this quandary: that it’s very hard to hire engineers, enormous regulation and complexity, one too many types of complexity associated with building technologies in medicine.”

With Zus, he’s trying to create capacity. The company has a lot of plans, which includes a growing library of software tools around patient relationship management, a data aggregation service that helps standardize medical records for sharing purposes, a platform that sits atop this information so that multiple doctors can access the same information, and a patient portal that lets users understand how their data is shared and accessed.

So far, the platform is being used by four partners: Cityblock Health, Dorsata, Firefly Health, which is Bush’s previous employer, and Oak Street Health.

Part of the company’s existence can be tied to recent regulation progress. The 21st Century Cures Act gave patients the right to access their medical records, and by next year, third parties can access that same data as well. Many think this newfound data portability could seed a massive new generation of healthcare apps, although there are some concerns about if patients know what they are signing up for.

Mimi Liu, chief technology officer of Firefly Health, said in a statement that Zus will help build out the parts of its infrastructure stack that can be commoditized, bringing its roll-out time from years to weeks and months. She added that its clinical value proposition will be improved because of the “downstream network effect that comes as a result of information sharing.”

A16z, who led the round, is an investor in Firefly Health, as well as a number of healthcare startups like Incredible Health, Omada, PatientPing, and Cedar.

Julie Yoo, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said that Zus embodies its digital health stack thesis, which argues need for “infrastructure platforms that serve the large and rapidly growing population of digital health companies, such that each company no longer has to build the same underlying tech and operations components over and over again, from scratch.”

When asked about Zus’ differentiation, Yoo said that the company will create a community-based marketplace for digital health companies to set up and trade notes, which she thinks has not yet existed in the sector.

“If anything, one might say that the precursor to this concept was the More Disruption Please (MDP) program at athenahealth, which makes Jonathan Bush uniquely qualified to build this more modern version of said concept,” she said. The MDP program was launched by Bush in 2017 with the goal of filling 200 seats in the Athenahealth’s San Francisco office with upccoming entreprepreneurs in healthcare.

Zus isn’t the first company to try to start an AWS for healthcare, and in fact there are numerous companies that all work on the different services that Zus wants to one day own, from administrative workflow to patient data retrieval. But, its holistic approach at a time when regulation is changing and investment is booming, along with an experienced founder with the right connections, could prepare it well for what's to come.

Recommended Stories

  • eqtble, a platform that uses data analytics to create healthier workplaces, raises $2.7M seed

    Ifiegbu’s startup, called eqtble, wants to give HR teams the same kind of detailed analytics that product, sales and marketing departments have had for a long time, with the goal of creating more engaged and inclusive workplaces. The company, a Y Combinator alum, announced today it has raised $2.7 million in seed funding, led by Initialized Capital, with participation from SB Opportunity Fund, RS Ventures and other venture capital firms and angel investors.

  • Russian regions make vaccines mandatory for many workers

    Authorities in four Russian regions made coronavirus vaccines mandatory this week for people working in retail, education and other service sectors, part of an effort to boost the country's low immunization rates as COVID-19 cases continue to soar. Moscow first announced the requirement Wednesday, and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the Far East region of Sakhalin promptly followed. In Moscow, the Moscow region and Kemerovo, officials set a mid-August deadline for the threshold to be reached.

  • These Are The Underground Brands New York’s Fashion Crowd Are Loving

    If you know, you know.

  • Former top SC deputy who lived double life as gambling kingpin headed to prison

    The once-trusted top Florence County deputy was a major figure in the criminal gambling underworld, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

  • Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

    The move will add Guetta's body of work to the world's third-largest recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Known for his collaborations with artists such as Akon, Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta has 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name to date. Guetta, best known for revolutionizing the electronic dance music space in the early 2000s, has also worked with Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, and has won two Grammy Awards.

  • Victoria's Secret Officially Abandons Angels as Part of Major Re-Brand

    The lingerie company is swapping Fantasy Bras, bedazzled wings and bombshell aesthetics for the 'VS Collective,' a group of seven famous, successful women — not all of whom are models.

  • Oracle’s Cloud Bill Is Finally Coming Due

    The software giant plans to double capital expenditures in a very expensive race to provide cloud computing.

  • Mark Cuban On Why Polygon (MATIC) Is 'Destroying Everybody Else' In Crypto

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joined executives from leading crypto projects in a panel discussion at the DeFi Summit virtual conference. What Happened: Cuban, who recently confirmed an investment into Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), said that aside from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the Polygon network is “destroying everybody else.” Cuban referred to Bitcoin as a store of value and Ethereum as a legacy, saying that these networks are not going a

  • Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Strong Upside Move

    Shiba Inu failed to settle above the resistance at $0.000010.

  • 2 Ethereum Projects Are Officially Merging; ‘Keanu’ Aims for August Launch

    Keep and NuCypher have agreed to merge their protocols into a DAO. Coming soon: a more capital-efficient version of Keep's bitcoin-on-Ethereum token, tBTC.

  • LightPath Forays In Boston Fiber Connectivity Market Armed By Three Acquisitions

    LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LPTH) announced its foray into the Boston market for fiber connectivity solutions. LightPath announced three acquisitions in the region: Cambridge Network Solutions (CNS), Point 5 Network Solutions, and fiber network assets from Hub Fiber. The CNS and Point 5 acquisitions have closed. The Hub Fiber purchase will complete within a month. The transactions were funded with cash and will not have a material impact on the company's leverage. LightPath acquired over

  • Crypto Adoption in Australia Grows Along With Concern Over Volatility

    Around one in six Australians owns crypto, a report by Finder showed.

  • How To Buy Shiba Inu On Coinbase Pro

    Coinbase Pro has officially delayed the launch of Shiba Inu on their platform. We are experiencing technical issues that will temporarily delay the launch of SHIB on Coinbase Pro. At this time we are disabling deposits of SHIB; withdrawals are still available. We will provide an updated timeline for restoring deposits & enabling trading as soon as possible. — Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 16, 2021 On June 17 at 12 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) will begin trading on the Coinbase Pro exchan

  • Vodafone, Amazon partner to launch 'edge computing' in UK

    Vodafone said on Wednesday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch "edge computing" services for its business customers in the UK. "Edge computing" uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data where it was gathered - whether factory floor, oil rig or office space - before moving it to remote servers in the cloud. The launch follows Vodafone's trials with companies in a range of areas, including sports technology, autonomous transport, biometric security, remote virtual reality, and factory automation.

  • Kyber Network Announces Polygon Integration and Liquidity Mining Program

    The Rainmaker program aims to bring more liquidity to Ethereum and Polygon-based decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

  • Blockchain Privacy Firm Integritee Raises $2M Ahead of Kusama Parachain Auction

    The seed round was led by investment firm LD Capital, and included AU21, DFG, FBG and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.

  • First Full-Size Amazon Fresh Store with “Just Walk Out” Technology Opening Soon

    Amazon (AMZN) is rolling out its cashier-less checkout technology called "Just Walk Out" to more stores. The first full-size Amazon Fresh grocery store with this technology is scheduled to open in Bellevue, Washington, on June 17. The store will offer two checkout options. Customers can choose the traditional checkout method, where they will be served by Amazon cashiers and have the option to pay with cash or cards. Alternatively, customers can use the Just Walk Out option, where they will be ab

  • From Scalpels to Qubits: The Story of the World's First Post Quantum Block Chain

    For more than a decade, Peter Waterland diligently pursued his role of a surgeon. At the same time, he began delving into a variety of intellectual activities (so much so that he gained a reputation as a polymath). Among these were cryptography, programming and blockchain technology, all of which propelled him to become a passionate cryptocurrency champion. Peter greatly enjoyed the challenges this new technology presented and made several contributions to the cryptocurrency world as a result, a

  • The U.S Crypto Morning Session – June 16th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to breakout from $40,500 levels to deliver support to the pack.

  • Akamai Technologies Breaks Out to the Upside

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO of Akamai Technologies , a provider of content delivery network services. Leighton said while content delivery continues to grow on the heels of the growth in streaming media services, Akamai's security services are among its fastest growing. Security now accounts for 29% of Akamai's sales.