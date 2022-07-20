U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.61
    +28.92 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,903.39
    +76.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,909.79
    +196.65 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.30
    +21.97 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    -1.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.30
    -11.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    -0.0050 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2500
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,854.02
    +390.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.35
    +5.65 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Former Australian Prime Minister and Former Alcoa COO Join GlassPoint's Advisory Board

·3 min read

New advisory board members will help solar steam leader meet the soaring demand for industrial decarbonization

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GlassPoint, the leader in decarbonizing the production of materials essential to the energy transition, announced that the 29th Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, and the former COO of Alcoa, Tomas Sigurdsson, have joined its Advisory Board. The new Advisory Board members bring a unique mix of global leadership advancing sustainability in industrial operations. They will play a key role in helping GlassPoint bring its category-defining solar steam solution to help a wide range of industries essential to the energy transition achieve net-zero commitments, with a focus on mining, metals and manufacturing.

GlassPoint (PRNewsfoto/GlassPoint)
GlassPoint (PRNewsfoto/GlassPoint)

New advisory board members will help solar steam leader meet the soaring demand for industrial decarbonization

Malcolm Turnbull is a former Prime Minister of Australia and a notable advocate for clean energy. Before his term as the 29th Prime Minister of Australia, he held a number of parliamentary positions, including Minister for Environment and Water Resources. Before entering parliament in 2004, Mr. Turnbull was a successful trial lawyer and investment banker, where he led his own investment firm and served as a partner of Goldman Sachs.

Tomas Sigurdsson is CEO of HS Orka, Iceland's leading private renewable energy company. He was formerly COO and executive vice president of Alcoa, the leading producer of aluminum, alumina and bauxite. He was responsible for the daily operations of global assets of the Company's bauxite, alumina, energy and aluminum segments across geographies. He previously served as president of Alcoa EU and ME.

"Leaders of Malcolm and Tomas' caliber joining our Advisory Board signifies a massive vote of confidence for GlassPoint," said Rod MacGregor, CEO and founder of GlassPoint. "Their expertise and deep understanding of industrial market dynamics and clean energy will be invaluable in serving our mission of decarbonizing process heat at scale. I look forward to working with them to meet soaring demand for a proven solution that helps companies achieve net-zero commitments."

The new advisors join GlassPoint at a time when hard-to-abate industries, like mining and metals, are increasingly seeking ways to cost-effectively reduce carbon emissions and meet net-zero commitments with rapidly approaching deadlines. A recent survey found that one fifth (21%) of the world's 2,000 largest public companies have committed to meeting net-zero targets. These companies together represent sales of nearly $14 trillion.

"The world can't meet its net-zero pledges unless industrial players make enormous leaps in decarbonizing operations," said Turnbull. "Consider that it's common for large industrial plants to require more energy than many cities, much of which goes to thermal processes. Solutions like GlassPoint, which help hard-to-abate industries reduce emissions up to 80% and are available today, will play a major role in combating climate change."

"Decarbonizing industrial processes is incredibly challenging and therefore presents an enormous market opportunity," added Sigurdsson. "GlassPoint is the only proven solution to decarbonize industrial process heat at scale and represents a critical solution for industrial leaders in a range of markets."

This news comes on the heels of GlassPoint signing a Memorandum of Understanding with  Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MA'ADEN) to develop the world's largest solar process heat plant at MA'ADEN's Alumina refinery, a 1.5GWth facility in Ras al Khair, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About GlassPoint
GlassPoint decarbonizes the production of materials essential to the energy transition and makes a substantial impact combating climate change. The company builds, owns and operates large-scale solar steam facilities to reduce carbon emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as mining and metals, chemicals, construction materials, desalination and more. GlassPoint is the only solution proven at scale to reduce carbon emissions from industrial process heat and has built more than half of the solar steam capacity in the world. Learn more at glasspoint.com. To learn more about GlassPoint, visit: https://www.glasspoint.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-australian-prime-minister-and-former-alcoa-coo-join-glasspoints-advisory-board-301589840.html

SOURCE GlassPoint

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Rises on FDA IND Clearance for COVID Drug

    Sorento Therapeutics (SRNE) receives IND application clearance from the FDA for a phase I study evaluating STI-1558 for COVID-19.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Read Why VBL Therapeutics Shares Are Falling To a 52-Week Low

    Vascular Biogenics Ltd or VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT) announced topline data from the Phase 3 OVAL clinical trial of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The trial did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS). The OVAL trial demonstrated that patients randomized to the combination of ofra-vec and paclitaxel had a median PFS of 5.29 months versus 5.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ford Motor Company (F) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Stocks on the move: Salesforce, Disney, UnitedHealth, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on Thurs

  • GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x

    Estimates put Tesla's U.S. sales at 352,471 electric vehicles last year. GM's Chevrolet brand sold less than 25,000, but Barra expects that figure to reach 1 million EVs by 2025.

  • SkyWater unveils plans to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

    U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1.8 billion for a chip research and production facility in Indiana, in partnership with the state and Purdue University. The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a slimmed-down version of a legislation, known as the CHIPS Act, to give billions of dollars in subsidies and tax credits for the semiconductor industry. "This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act," said Thomas Sonderman, chief executive of Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater.

  • Should You Buy Philip Morris (PM) Ahead of Earnings?

    Philip Morris (PM) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is capturing people's attention again, but for a different reason than it did most recently. As a result, the price of AMC skyrocketed by more than 2,000% at one point before giving up most of those gains later.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownAbout $10 billion came from Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan St