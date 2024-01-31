Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby testifies in federal mortgage fraud trial

BALTIMORE — Marilyn Mosby, then state’s attorney for Baltimore, flew to Florida in September 2020 for what she described as a “monumental” moment in her life: She was buying her first house.

Seven miles from Disney World, where she and her then husband had taken their daughters every other Christmas, a mountain of paperwork sat before her at the closing table.

“It was a great pile of documents,” Mosby said in court Wednesday. “I did not read every single document that I signed on that day.”

Among the papers she signed at the closing was what’s known as a second-home rider, in which she certified she would “maintain exclusive control” over the eight-bedroom house in Kissimmee, Florida. That would turn out to be problematic for the city’s top prosecutor because, before closing, she ratified a contract with a company giving it control to run the property as a rental.

That’s one of seven false statements federal prosecutors accuse Mosby of making on loan applications for the Kissimmee property and a condo she purchased in February 2021 on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Mosby, 44, is standing trial on two counts of mortgage fraud, felonies that carry a maximum of 30 years in prison per charge.

“Do you remember a second-home rider?” Federal Public Defender James Wyda, one of Mosby’s lawyers, asked her.

“I do not,” Mosby responded.

Mosby’s testimony came after her ex-husband Nick Mosby, the Baltimore City Council president, took the stand himself earlier in the week.

The spectacle of the onetime power couple testifying about their marital and financial difficulties, against the backdrop of a tumultuous time in the city — from the unsuccessful trials of the police officers Marilyn Mosby charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray to the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic — was riveting at times, and came before a larger than usual crowd in the federal courtroom in Greenbelt.

It was a difficult decision for Mosby to testify, her lawyers said. Doing so required acknowledging that a jury in November found her guilty of two counts of perjury.

In that case, the jurors determined she lied about suffering financial hardship because of the coronavirus to withdraw a total of $80,000 from her city retirement fund under a provision of the CARES Act, Congress’ first pandemic relief package. Without that money, testimony has shown, she couldn’t have afforded the properties in Florida.

“Ms. Mosby, do you have a perjury conviction?” Wyda asked.

“I do,” said Mosby, adding she has “every intention to appeal.”

Wyda asked why she chose to testify, unlike her perjury trial.

“I regret not testifying before and I want the jury to hear my truth,” Mosby said.

Attorneys in the case will convene this afternoon to debate the scope of the prosecution’s questioning of Mosby. Before lunch, prosecutors said they believed Mosby’s final response to defense lawyers opened the door to questions about her perjury trial — material the presiding judge previously ruled was off-limits for the mortgage fraud case.

Mosby’s testimony came on the trial’s seventh day. Her attorneys spent the last four days presenting evidence in support of their theory of the case: That Mosby didn’t intentionally lie on the mortgages.

To secure a conviction, the prosecution has to prove Mosby provided the false information knowingly and that her lies influenced the financial institutions she asked for loans. Prosecutors have to convince the jury only of one false statement per mortgage.

The government rested its case last Wednesday after putting on six witnesses: an officer with the Internal Revenue Service, the man who ran the property management company Mosby contracted to operate her house near Disney as a rental, three underwriters from the mortgage companies that issued Mosby loans and a forensic account with the FBI.

Jenna Bender, the accountant, reviewed the Mosbys’ financial records. On the witness stand, she provided a detailed look into Marilyn Mosby’s real estate transactions and the couple’s financial woes, for which Nick Mosby took responsibility.

The underwriters testified that their companies relied on the information Mosby provided in deciding whether to lend her money to purchase the properties. Had they known Mosby either withheld information or misled them, the underwriters said, they might not have signed off on her mortgages.

Mosby did not disclose a joint federal tax debt with her former spouse that grew to $69,000 with penalties and interest, on either mortgage application. Prosecutors have said there were multiple opportunities for her to disclose such liabilities on the applications.

In court, Nick Mosby took the blame for the couple’s tax trouble. He testified he was responsible for the couple falling behind on taxes and that he withheld knowledge of the debt from his former wife.

Marilyn Mosby’s account of what happened, as she told it in court, matched her ex-husband’s testimony.

“He was responsible for the taxes, so it was disheartening to find out when I opened the mail that we owed taxes. We owed a significant amount of taxes,” said Marilyn Mosby, recalling a time when she found a letter from the IRS in 2015.

She said Nick Mosby assured her he was taking care of the problem by exploring an installment agreement with the IRS to pay off the loan over time.

She described how her then husband’s repeated lies that he had taken care of their debts finally became too much and led to the breakup of a marriage that had become “toxic.”

Their divorce was finalized in November.

“What we once were, we were no longer,” Mosby said. “I didn’t want my girls to believe that was what love was.”

