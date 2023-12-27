Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby faces law license suspension ahead of mortgage fraud trial

Dec. 27—By Alex Mann — amann@baltsun.com

December 27, 2023 at 11:53 a.m.

Maryland's bar counsel, which investigates wrongdoing by attorneys, has moved to suspend former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's law license.

Thomas M. DeGonia, the state's recently appointed bar counsel, cited Mosby's November perjury convictions in a petition asking the Supreme Court of Maryland to temporarily suspend her license.

In the petition, DeGonia and Assistant Bar Counsel Leonard H. Addison IV said the guilty findings amounted to a "serious crime" under the state's Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys and qualified Mosby for discipline from the state's high court.

It is considered professional misconduct for an attorney in Maryland to "commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the attorney's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as an attorney in other respects," according to the rules. If the state Supreme Court finds a lawyer committed misconduct, its justices have a series of punishments at their disposal, leading up to disbarment.

DeGonia and Addison asked the court to consider further punishment once Mosby's case is completely resolved. DeGonia declined to comment.

Many legal experts expect Mosby, who was admitted to practice law in the state in 2006, to lose her law license permanently. Her lead attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The bar counsel petition, filed Friday, comes ahead of Mosby's federal trial on mortgage fraud charges. Her attorneys have been battling federal prosecutors on what evidence is relevant for the jury's consideration during that proceeding, which is set to begin in earnest Jan. 18.

A federal jury in November found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury, determining that she lied about suffering financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic to take money from her retirement savings to buy the Florida properties worth a combined $1 million.

Mosby also faces two counts of making false statements on loan applications for the vacation homes.

Prosecutors accused her of failing to disclose an approximately $69,000 federal tax debt and claiming an eight-bedroom house near Orlando as a second home when she'd already hired a company to run it as a rental — a maneuver that locked in a lower interest rate, according to her January 2022 indictment.

In defense of the allegations, Mosby plans to argue that she didn't knowingly lie in either case, court records show.

As far as the tax lien is concerned, she plans to put the blame on her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. (A city Circuit Court judge finalized the power couple's divorce in November.)

Marilyn Mosby's attorneys want to introduce at the forthcoming trial out-of-court communications with a mortgage broker and commercial banker, which seem to suggest her lack of knowledge of the tax lien.

Federal prosecutors fired back against the defense lawyers' requests in a flurry of legal responses filed Friday.

In those filings, prosecutors laid out evidence seemingly undercutting Mosby's claims that she didn't know about the claims.

"The evidence of the Defendant's knowledge of her tax debt is overwhelming," prosecutors wrote.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lilly Price contributed to this article.

