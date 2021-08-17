U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

Former Barclays Capital and IRS Veteran Alysse McLoughlin Joins Jones Walker's State & Local Tax Team

·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Alysse McLoughlin has joined the firm as partner in the Tax Practice Group on the State & Local Tax (SALT) Team.

Alysse McLoughlin
Alysse McLoughlin

Alysse has a particular skill working with financial services companies, litigating state tax matters, and advising on tax planning opportunities.

Bill Backstrom, leader of Jones Walker's Tax Practice Group, said, "We have known Alysse and have respected her professionalism and talent for years. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her background at a multinational investment bank, a global financial services firm, and the IRS is a huge asset to our SALT team. We look forward to working with her and seeing her immediate impact in support of our clients' interests."

Alysse joins Jones Walker from an international law firm and previously served as head of state tax at Barclays Capital. Among other responsibilities, she established the company's tax-return filing positions and reserves, participated in the development of financial statements and reports, consulted on the structuring of commodity transactions, and responded to audits conducted by state tax authorities. Prior to joining Barclays Capital and after leaving the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Alysse was state tax counsel for Lehman Brothers.

"The ability to attract a nationally-recognized professional in the tax arena speaks to the caliber of our SALT team. We are pleased to have Alysse join the firm and look forward to continued strategic growth across our footprint," added Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

"Given Covid and the tumultuous past year and a half, clients need more professional tax support than ever to deal with states that are expected to be more creative and aggressive both in imposing taxes that are currently on the books and in enacting new taxes that will expand their tax base," explained Alysse. "I'm delighted to join the firm alongside Jones Walker's prominent tax team and eager to help clients navigate these 'new world' complexities."

A recognized authority on state and local tax law, Alysse has been ranked in Chambers USA since 2017, among other honors. Committed to legal scholarship and education, she has served in leadership positions for a number of legal and industry organizations, including co-chairing the New York University School of Professional Studies Summer Institute on Taxation (State and Local Tax Programs) and serving on the planning/advisory committees for the Georgetown Law Advanced State and Local Tax Institute, the National Multistate Tax Symposium, the Paul J. Hartman State and Local Tax Forum, and the New York University School of Professional Studies Annual Institute on State and Local Taxation.

Alysse earned her LLM from New York University School of Law in 1997 and her JD from Fordham University in 1993.

About Jones Walker:
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:
Mary Margaret Gorman
504.582.8207
mmgorman@joneswalker.com

Jones Walker
Jones Walker
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-barclays-capital-and-irs-veteran-alysse-mcloughlin-joins-jones-walkers-state--local-tax-team-301356339.html

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

