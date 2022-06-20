Former Bayer Senior Executive Joins Sirona Biochem Advisory Board

Sirona Biochem Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Wolfgang Bieber will join Sirona Biochem’s Advisory Board and act as a consultant to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Dr. Wolfgang Bieber brings to Sirona Biochem 30 years of experience from his career at BAYER AG, a global pharmaceutical and agrochemical company with sales of US$52 billion and more than 100,000 employees. He headed Technical Operations of biological products in the US and the agrochemical production worldwide as Senior VP (direct expense US$300 million, capital expense US$200 million, direct head count 1,250). Among the biological products, Kogenate®, one of the largest recombinant proteins manufactured worldwide, reached annual sales of US$1 billion. Dr. Bieber was also strongly involved in M&A activities of BAYER AG.

Dr. Bieber will provide active and significant support in the following areas:

Connecting to chemical manufactures in Europe.

Assisting with the conclusion of a partnership of Sirona Biochem’s animal health project.

Organizational development of TFChem to accelerate pipeline development.

Structuring Sirona Biochem for sustainable growth.

Attracting Institutional Investors for Sirona Biochem.



“We are very pleased to have convinced Dr. Wolfgang Bieber, a manager with many years of experience and a very good network, to join Sirona Biochem. The company has entered a new phase and, in addition to further operational development, now needs in particular more seniority with industry experience to lead projects to market significantly faster,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"I am very much looking forward to the new tasks and will contribute my entire experience and network to bring Sirona Biochem as well as TFChem forward structurally and to lead the company to further maturity. Sirona's platform technology is unique and the potential is immense. In a way, it is a diamond in the rough that I will help to sharpen," comments Dr. Wolfgang Bieber.

As recently announced, Sirona Biochem is currently implementing various changes to accelerate growth and pipeline development following the concluded global and exclusive license agreement with AbbVie for the library of our industry-disrupting skincare compounds, including the breakthrough TFC-1067.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

