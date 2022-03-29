Mayex's vision is to make every transaction more profitable and become the most competitive crypto trading platform.

LONDON, UK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January, seven former Binance core techs launched a free crypto exchange called Mayex. Mayex provides Free Spot Trading, USDT Margin Perpetual Contract and Coin Margin Perpetual Contract. There are Over 100 crypto trading pairs on this platform.





Former Binance Team Launches Free Crypto Exchange - 'Mayex'

When Mayex was established, it was determined to be a subversive of traditional exchanges. Mayex's vision is to make every transaction more profitable and become the most competitive crypto trading platform. To this end, Mayex is completely free for spot trading, and the derivatives trading rate is as low as 0.01%. The team redesigned the entire trading engine based on the experience of “the Binance” , it supports non-stop hot updates and multi-level risk control. Test results show that the new engine can support 400K orders per second.

John Davis, one of the co-founders of the Mayex, joined Binance as a technology executive after more than six years of quantitative trading. He mentioned:

“The whole crypto trading industry is quite suitable for high frequency trading. However, the cost of crypto trading is too high. Our goal is to allow users in this industry to enjoy faster, safer and lower-cost trading.”

We shared these ideas with our former colleagues and we all decided to work together to create a new trading platform to make it happen, and we have done it.

