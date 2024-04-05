Former Boeing employee: ‘Talk is cheap’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If it seems like the name Boeing is headlining news feeds from coast to coast lately, that’s because the aviation giant has faced months of growing scrutiny.

Only last week, CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would step down by year’s end, as will some other company leaders.

It comes after a laundry list of incidents, including the emergency landing of Alaska Air Flight 1282 at PDX after a door plug blew out shortly after takeoff earlier this year. In his resignation note, Calhoun called that a “watershed” moment for the company.

All of it may surprise casual observers or flyers.

It doesn’t come as a huge shock to Ed Pierson.

The former Boeing employee has been pleading for massive changes for more than five years.

“It starts with really being brutally honest that there are problems,” Pierson told KOIN 6 in a sit-down interview. “Talk is cheap.”

The military vet recalled the first moment he became concerned about safety while working at the company.

“It was 2018 in the spring, and I was driving to work on a Saturday. We were overtime, and I overshot the exit,” Pierson said. “I remember thinking because people had been complaining about fatigue and tired, the union workers were talking about it because they’ve been working so much, so many long hours, and I was certainly feeling it as a manager.”

By that point in his Boeing tenure, Pierson was posted to the Renton, Washington facility, home of the 737 airliner.

He left some months later, after voicing safety and workplace concerns that he says went unaddressed.

Then, two relatively new Boeing 737 MAXs crashed in separate accidents around the globe, killing nearly 350 people. The Department of Justice opened an investigation, ultimately pointing the finger at least partially at Boeing, which agreed to pay a nearly $2.5 billion settlement.

Ever since, Pierson has been sounding the alarm about his former employer, and safety issues within the larger industry.

“These problems aren’t just at Boeing, right? The airlines have responsibilities for the safety of these planes, maintenance of these planes. This is a big, big part of it. The regulator has huge responsibilities to making sure that the planes are safely built. It’s a team effort,” he said. “We need actions.”

During a lengthy, virtual meeting in March, Pierson and others from the advocacy group The Foundation for Aviation Safety shared an exclusive PowerPoint with the FAA and DOT, which outlines more than 30 potential red flags.

“We met with the head of the FAA and the deputy secretary of transportation. We were pretty direct. We gave recommendations for solutions, but we told them the steps that they’ve taken right now are really woefully inadequate,” said Pierson. “I don’t think they liked us saying that, but they were respectful.”

Some of the group’s top recommendations include:

Mandate that more FAA workers be inside Boeing plants, helping monitor day-to-day operations

Put together a federal task force

Improve training of new Boeing employees

That last point is something Pierson says he saw firsthand.

“They go through like an eight-week training session, which isn’t very much. It’s just really basic. And then they join and they become paired up with an employee that they call peer-to-peer training,” said Pierson. “And so you’re busy trying to get your job. Then you’re fully scheduled the whole day. And yet, you’re also supposed to kind of help train me, which is really not particularly effective.”

In response to questions, Boeing said its training now stretches 10-14 weeks, followed by at least three months of peer-to-peer, on-the-job learning with “experienced mechanics.”

The company also referenced recent public comments by CFO Brian West, who said, “For years, we prioritized the movement of the airplane through the factory over getting it done right and that’s got to change […] Once you do reduce traveled work, your quality gets better, your stability gets better and probably most importantly, the work of the mechanic gets better.”

But Pierson has other concerns, including what he and others from the advocacy group noticed in a little-read FAA document from a month ago.

Specifically, the document outlines proposed rule changes, including an Airworthiness Directive regarding 737’s that had “…multiple unusual spoiler deployments, which resulted in an un-commanded roll to the right during cruise.”

“What the hell’s causing that,” Pierson said. “You know what’s causing that problem? And it goes back, and you read through this very densely written document, and it turns out that there’s a wire bundle that has been installed incorrectly, a manufacturing error, and it’s chafing.”

Boeing told KOIN 6 said in a statement the wiring issue was previously known about:

“We developed a solution in 2022 for production 737 MAX airplanes that addressed increased wear on certain wire bundles. We issued instructions to operators in July 2023 for the in-service fleet. Per the standard rulemaking process, the FAA is mandating the solution for the affected fleet and is issuing their guidance to operators.”

The FAA said in a statement it recently completed an audit of Boeing’s production line and that if found “…non-compliance issues in Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control. Our audit is complete but it is part of an ongoing investigation, and we cannot release further details.”

The agency also said it has bumped up its onsite presence at Boeing facilities in both Washinton and Kansas, and that it’s giving the company 90 days to complete a “comprehensive action plan.”

For his part, Pierson says many of the issues his group identified are “fixable,” and could be improved with changes at the top.

“The Boeing company is capable. The employees are capable. The FAA is capable. All those organizations are capable. But the leadership doesn’t seem to get it,” he said.

Lawsuits tied to the January flight, which include Oregon plaintiffs, are piling up, and the FBI says there’s even a criminal investigation underway.

Boeing wouldn’t comment on the FBI probe.

