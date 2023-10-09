Former Bon Secours official named new president of Southside Medical Center

Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg has a new president in former chief nursing officer Brenda Woodcock, right. Woodcock is the first woman to lead Petersburg and Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia.

PETERSBURG – As of Monday, Bon Secours hospitals in Petersburg and Emporia have a new president, and it is the first time a woman has held the position.

Brenda Woodcock, the health system’s chief nursing officer since 2020, took the reins from John Emery, who left July 31 to head up two other hospitals within the system in Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock. She will oversee operations at Southside Medical Center in Petersburg and Southern Virginia Medical Center in Emporia.

“It’s an honor to continue my service to this ministry in a new capacity and work with our physicians, associates and community partners to serve the distinct needs of our patients both in and around Petersburg, the Tri-city area and in Emporia,” Woodcock said in a statement issued by Bon Secours. “I am delighted to lead the effort of meeting the changing needs of these communities we serve.”

Woodcock is a registered nurse with degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate in nursing from Liberty University. She came to work for Bon Secours in 2016.

As the chief nursing officer for the Richmond market, Woodcock oversaw nursing operations for seven hospitals, nursing and medical-imaging programs, and numerous related healthcare services. Southside Medical and Southern Virginia Medical are in that Richmond market along with Memorial, Rappahannock, Richmond Community Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

Bon Secours bought Southside Regional Medical Center and Southern Virginia Regional Medical in 2019 from Consolidated Health Services Inc. In 2021, both hospitals were rebranded, dropping the word “regional” from their names.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hospitals in Petersburg, Emporia have a new president