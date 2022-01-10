U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2500
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,772.79
    -171.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

FORMER CAPGEMINI EXEC PATRICK NICOLET AND SAPPHIRE VENTURES FINANCE EXEC SAI SOOD JOIN BGV, ALONG WITH SEVERAL NEW TEAM HIRES

·3 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based venture capital (VC) firm Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) announced today that Patrick Nicolet, the former CTO and Executive Board Member of Capgemini, joined its investment team as an Operating Partner. Additionally, BGV welcomes incoming CFO Sai Sood, the former lead Controller at Sapphire Ventures, along with new associate Romain Lenoir, as it strengthens its team and moves into a new office in Menlo Park, on the heels of closing its fourth fund, BGV IV.

(PRNewsfoto/Benhamou Global Ventures)
(PRNewsfoto/Benhamou Global Ventures)

At $110M, and 60% larger than its predecessor fund, BGV IV marks a new chapter for the global firm, which focuses on the intersection of Enterprise 4.0 and cross-border innovation. With its growth, the firm is expanding its footprint in Europe. Given Patrick Nicolet's extensive experience establishing CapGemini's presence outside of France, he brings strong leadership credentials and operational expertise, as well as a deep specialization in distributed computing, digital transformation and decentralized architectures.

"BGV's technical focus and cross-border philosophy align with my outlook on the innovation landscape," explains Nicolet. "My experience as CTO of CapGemini, and then as an entrepreneur with Linebreak Capital, leads me to believe that Europe - and France in particular - is a land of excellence in terms of innovation. I am joining BGV, alongside Sarah Benhamou and Romain Lenoir, to work on sourcing and supporting companies which, tomorrow, will deploy their activities across the Atlantic to become global leaders."

Nicolet joins an investment team made up of six French experts, including new Associate Romain Lenoir, who recently graduated with an MBA from Ecole Superieur, and BGV Principal Sarah Benhamou, who has been spearheading BGV's investment efforts in France.

Sai Sood, Sapphire Ventures' former finance executive, brings proven experience in scaling a global venture capital firm. He will lead BGV's operations, finance, and investor relations teams and is based in Silicon Valley. With the ability to execute consistently, Sai brings a wealth of knowledge in valuations, accounting, tax, and venture capital operations.

"The recent additions to BGV's core team reflect the expansion of our platform in several dimensions," explains Éric Benhamou, Founder and President of BGV. "With Patrick joining our investment team in Europe, we are materially expanding our ability to grow our portfolio companies born in Europe and ready to cross the Atlantic to become a true global leader in their category. We are also expanding our ability to engage European Limited Partners on the ground and attract them to our platform. With Sai joining as our CFO in Silicon Valley, we bring an experienced executive with a proven ability to scale cross-border venture funds and meet the expectations of demanding LPs around the globe. We are delighted to be able to attract talent of this caliber and welcome these new additions to our team."

About BGV
BGV is a venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots and an exclusive focus on global Enteprise 4.0 technology innovation. The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs around the world and deploys financial and human capital from seed stage to IPO. With offices in Palo Alto, Tel Aviv, Paris and Mumbai, BGV has championed a cross-border venture investing model with a portfolio representing businesses in the US, Israel, Europe and India. Visit www.bgv.vc to learn more.

Press Contact
Emmanuel Benhamou
emmanuel@benhamouglobalventures.com
+1.202.341.0269

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-capgemini-exec-patrick-nicolet-and-sapphire-ventures-finance-exec-sai-sood-join-bgv-along-with-several-new-team-hires-301457692.html

SOURCE Benhamou Global Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • Crocs Expects Record Revenue Growth. The Stock Dropped Anyway.

    Crocs said Monday it was expecting record revenue growth in 2021, but the upbeat outlook didn’t do enough to lift the price, given the deteriorating market sentiment on retailers. The footwear brand is projecting $2.31 billion in revenue, compared with $1.38 billion reported in 2020. This reflects about 67% growth in revenue in 2021, exceeding the Wall Street consensus call for 65%.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in Study

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...