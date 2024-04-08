Former Carthage parks director waives hearing on missing funds charges

Apr. 8—Former Carthage city parks director Mark Peterson waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he stole more than $142,000 in city funds.

Peterson, 55, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on three counts of felony stealing and two counts of money laundering and was ordered bound over for trial by Lawrence County Judge Matthew Kasper.

In light of the waiver, Kasper, who was assigned to the case following a Jasper County judge's recusal, dismissed a motion special prosecutor Brian Jordan had filed to revoke Peterson's bond. A date has yet to be set for his initial appearance in a trial division.

Peterson resigned as the parks director in October 2022, about two months before Carthage police first received information about a possible theft of parks department fuel that led to a discovery of missing city funds in golf course operations.

An outside accounting firm subsequently conducted a lengthy investigation, eventually resulting in the charges being brought in November of last year.

Peterson is charged with two counts of stealing more than $25,000 in city funds and a third count of stealing more than $750 as well as the money laundering counts.

The audit discovered funds missing from city bank accounts tied to golf course operations with discrepancies in cash sales and check deposits, tournament check deposits and gift card transactions. The largest discrepancy found in the accounts pertained to annual city golf tournaments between 2020 and 2022 amounting to $90,844, while bank accounts belonging to Peterson showed $91,896.73 deposited into them with no explanation of its source, according to a probable-cause affidavit.