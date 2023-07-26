Former CEO of Hallandale investment firm indicted in securities fraud

The former CEO of a commercial lending business based in Hallandale Beach is accused of orchestrating a widespread securities fraud, spending investors’ money on a high-end lifestyle for himself and his family, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Carl Ruderman, 81, of Miami-Dade County, was indicted in federal court Tuesday. While serving as the chairman of 1 Global Capital, he is alleged to have committed conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to the indictment.

Four others who were involved in the operation have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison: the company’s former CFO Alan G. Heide, 65, of Lake Worth Beach; the company’s COO Steven Allen Schwartz, 78, of Delray Beach; and attorneys Andrew Dale Ledbetter, 81, of Fort Lauderdale; and Jan Douglas Atlas, 78, of Fort Lauderdale, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

1 Global Capital gave loans to small businesses at high interest rates, the equivalent of payday loans, prosecutors said, targeting businesses that would not easily qualify for traditional bank loans. The indictment alleges that investors were falsely told that their money would be spent on the loans, that the company was audited by at least two public accounting firms, and that they’d make double-digit returns.

In one email from 2015, Ruderman wrote to a friend looking for investors.

“Still looking for investors … present ones averaging 20% ROI,” he wrote, according to the indictment.

To solicit and keep investors, Ruderman is accused of making the loans appear to be performing better than they were by underreporting defaults on repayments, according to the indictment. Often money raised from investors were not loaned out to businesses and referred to as “cash not yet deployed.”

That amount over time between the money lent out and the money the company raised climbed into the tens of millions, the indictment said. Ruderman allegedly misappropriated millions from the “cash not yet deployed” collection for himself and his family without investors knowing.

“Among other things, Ruderman directed 1 Global investor funds to be used for his credit card payments, vacation travel, insurance payments for his art collection and valuable jewelry, drivers, nannies, housekeepers, mortgage payments for his house, tuition and payments for a luxury car driven by his wife,” the indictment states.

Ruderman also allegedly diverted investor funds to several businesses for the benefit of himself and his family, according to the indictment, including a cosmetic dentist financing company and a cryptocurrency company set up by Ruderman’s son.

Investors were told their funds were held in company bank accounts waiting to be given to businesses. Investors, advisers and regulators began to question whether the company’s investment offering was a security, per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ruderman, Ledbetter and Atlas came up with a plan to convince them it was not, the indictment alleges.

“After receiving advice in early 2016 that the 1 Global offerings was in fact a security, Carl R. Ruderman instructed Jan Douglas Atlas to author an opinion letter dated May 17, 2016, falsely and fraudulently stating that the 1 Global offering was not a security and therefore not subject to federal securities law or SEC registration requirements,” the indictment alleges.

Others gave legal opinions in June and July 2016 that the offering was security and gave Ruderman instructions on how to follow federal securities laws. Ruderman told Atlas to write a second opinion in August 2016 claiming it was not a security, according to the indictment.

“In doing so, Ruderman intentionally skirted federal securities laws and SEC registration requirements which would have greatly reduced his ability to solicit individual unaccredited investors and to receive additional investor money,” the indictment alleges.

The indictment also alleges that Ruderman and his co-defendants began a Ponzi scheme when investors asked to withdraw their money.

The indictment said Ruderman wrote in an email to Atlas, Ledbetter, Heide and another company employee in January 2016 in response to a notification that an account invested $165,000 and another account invested $25,000: “Nice … Love (the investment advisors who brought in these people) … Need 14 more (of them) and I’ll be in Pig Heaven!”

Ruderman is accused of having removed Heide from his job as CFO in early 2017 when Heide told him the company “was not a viable business,” the indictment said. A month or so later, Ruderman received an email from an employee referencing the law firm memo that said 1 Global’s offering was a security.

“Why are you putting this in writing … What’s wrong with you?” Ruderman replied, the indictment said.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Heide pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Ledbetter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud and also received a 60-month sentence.

On the same charges, Schwartz pleaded and was sentenced to 24 months while Atlas received an eight-month sentence, prosecutors said. Among the four of them, they were ordered to pay over $270 million in restitution to the fraud victims.

The company filed for bankruptcy in July 2018, documenting it raised over $350 million and had over 3,400 investors in 42 states, prosecutors said. The bankruptcy case is still pending.