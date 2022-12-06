U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.12
    -65.72 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,516.82
    -430.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,008.19
    -231.75 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.51
    -34.71 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    -2.68 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0820 (-2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9320
    +0.2470 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,979.65
    +39.86 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.75
    -2.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space

Travis Clark
·3 min read
Jason Kilar WarnerMedia CEO
Jason Kilar.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Media exec Jason Kilar predicts only 3 entertainment companies will survive the streaming war.

  • Kilar wrote that he expects "two or three major mergers and/or acquisitions" in the next two years.

  • Kilar led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery earlier this year.

There may not be enough room in the streaming space for everyone, at least according to former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

In a piece for The Wall Street Journal, Kilar predicted that only three of the global entertainment companies, not including tech giants Amazon and Apple, will come out of the "streaming war" unscathed.

"Digital markets for industries that have high fixed costs and relatively low variable costs have tended toward a few, unusually large winners, and I believe such will be the case in entertainment," Kilar wrote in the piece, which was published on Monday.

"In this scenario, no more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows (Amazon and Apple, both purveyors of streaming, will be in addition and measured differently)," Kilar said.

Media companies are currently losing billions of dollars on their streaming businesses. Disney, for instance, reported that its direct-to-consumer division lost $1.5 billion in its most recent quarter, and the company's 2023 losses could be higher than expected.

But based on Kilar's threshold, Disney is well-positioned to survive, with 235 million global subscribers across its services, 164 million of which belong to Disney+.

Netflix is, too. Despite a rough year in which it lost subscribers in the first two quarters, the company still has 223 million paying users. In efforts to address slowing growth, the company is cracking down on password sharing and adding an ad-supported tier.

But the other streaming players are lagging by comparison.

Paramount Global's Paramount+ had 46 million subscribers as of the end of Q3, and NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said this week that its service Peacock has 18 million paying customers. Warner Bros. Discovery said in its most recent earnings report that HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+ have a combined 92 million subscribers.

Kilar added that "two or three major mergers and/or acquisitions" in the entertainment industry would occur in the next two years because of shifts in the streaming space.

Industry watchers have long speculated that Disney would merge Hulu and Disney+ if the company buys Comcast's stake in the service, which it is set to do by 2024. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who was ousted last month, hinted in September that he'd want to integrate Hulu into Disney+ once the deal is complete, though it's unclear what returning CEO Bob Iger's plans are.

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max next year. (The latter launched under Kilar.)

Kilar isn't the only major media figure that thinks some streaming services won't survive.

In September at Vox's Code Conference, Iger said, "I don't think they'll all make it."

He noted that Disney+ and Netflix are likely to survive, along with Prime Video and Apple TV+.

"They're not primary businesses for them, and they're measured, probably, by different standards in terms of bottom line, and they serve other purposes in those companies," Iger said of the tech companies.

"But they're not going to stand pat," he added. "They're going to continue to grow, and they'll grow well. They've got deep pockets. They've got great access to consumers. They have strong technology platforms. They've proven they know how to do it. So they stay."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lula's promise of a ministry of indigenous people in doubt

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's indigenous leaders were disappointed on Monday after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appeared to backtrack on a promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. Lula said on Friday he might instead decide on a special department linked to the presidential office rather than a fully-fledged ministry, which disappointed indigenous leaders who were taken by surprise by his comments. "It was a campaign promise by Lula and we are still working on building a Ministry of the First people," said Dinamam Tuxá, a lawyer for the largest indigenous umbrella group, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB).

  • California hospitals running low on beds for children as flu activity surges

    As hospitals strain to find beds for kids, California’s public health director urges residents to take precautions to stop the spread of winter viruses.

  • Investors Should Retain Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Now: Here's Why

    On the domestic front, 21.7% more passengers board Gol Linhas' (GOL) flights in November 2022 than a year ago.

  • Should You Retain Lemonade (LMND) Stock in Your Portfolio?

    Lemonade (LMND) is poised to gain from growth on premium placed with third-party insurance companies , interest rates on investment balances and growth in the average policy value.

  • Russian Oligarch Seizes 400,000 Acres of Ukrainian Farmland, Owners Say

    The family company of a Putin ally and former Russian agriculture minister has become one of the biggest farm operators in Ukraine.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Better Buy: Tilray or Innovative Industrial Properties?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) may be two of the best bargains in cannabis right now. Tilray's shares are down 34% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of only 0.62. Innovative's shares are down more than 53% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of 1.7.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMia

  • Stocks edge lower after yesterday’s market rout

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • 3 Reasons to Be Buying Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and a few reasons to remain bullish on the stock. The company has tailwinds in various industries that can accelerate its revenue growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.