Former Chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Susan Baker joins Else’s Scientific Advisory Board

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BABYF
Logo
Logo

Dr. Susan Baker

Dr. Susan Baker
Dr. Susan Baker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Susan Baker, tenured professor of Pediatrics at the University of Buffalo, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Baker is recognized as a leader, having served as Chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Committee on Nutrition, Chairperson of the American Board of Pediatrics, sub board of Gastroenterology and numerous other national and international advisory groups including the Institute of Medicine, USDA and the FDA.

"We are extremely pleased to add Dr. Baker’s experience and insights to the Else Nutrition Team. Her extensive expertise, particularly in children's health and nutrition will be of tremendous benefit to our company and our customers," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition.

Dr. Baker obtained her BS at the University of Pittsburgh, MD at Temple University School of Medicine, and PhD at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Baker completed her residency in Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Buffalo and her fellowship in gastroenterology at the Combined Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and Children's Hospital of Boston.

Most recently Dr. Baker was awarded the Murray Davidson Award by the American Academy of Pediatrics recognizing an outstanding clinician, educator, and scientist who made significant contributions to the field of Pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: shamsian@lythampartners.com
P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e3af0c-9ef0-4ef0-bb86-890ac12f73fe


