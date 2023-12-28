Former charm school and inn sold to Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster for $2.6 million

BREWSTER — The Old Sea Pines Inn on Route 6A in Brewster has been sold to Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club for $2.6 million. The inn has a main inn, a cottage, a function room and a wedding garden.

The deed on file at the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds lists the sale price of $2,475,000. The buyer is OSPI LLC, a Corcoran Jennison company. Corcoran Jennison owns Ocean Edge Resort, and another 17 Ocean Edge corporations, according to the secretary of state’s office. An additional 17 Corcoran Jennison corporations are listed in the secretary of state database.

"They’ve got tons of property,” said Chuck Carey, owner of Carey Commercial, who represented the sellers, Stephen and Michele Rowan.

A purchase and sale agreement was made in April, Carey said, but the owners wanted to finish out the 2023 season. The sale was recorded on Dec. 14, according to the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds. The buyer split off fixtures, furniture and equipment so the bill of sale reads $2,475,000 rather than $2.6 million.

"With commercial property, deeds hardly ever reflect the full price,” Carey said.

The history of Old Sea Pines Inn

Old Sea Pines Inn on Route 6A in Brewster, pictured here on Dec. 19, has been sold to Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club for $2.6 million.

The Rowans bought the property in 1977. Originally built in 1850, the main inn building is 8,144 square feet. The North Cottage, built in 1952, added another 4,712 square feet of space for the popular wedding venue, according to assessor records.

The property was once the Sea Pines School of Charm and Personality for Young Women, according to the inn's website. It continued as a school until the 1970s.

The Inn’s website boasts period furniture, fireplaces and the romantic and classic charm of its wedding garden on 3.6 private acres in the heart of Cape Cod. Between the main building called Bickford Hall and the North and West Cottages, the inn offers 24 rooms with fireplaces, suites with fireplaces and family suites.

The Ocean Edge Resort is located about one mile from Old Sea Pines Inn on Main Street in Brewster. The 429-acre property features a golf course, restaurant, private beach, historic mansion and private villas. The resort bills itself as a versatile wedding venue offering beachside, poolside, outdoor and indoor ceremonies for large- or small-scale celebrations.

According to the wedding.report, a data resource website acquired by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, in the year 2022, Cape Cod played host to over 1,660 weddings resulting in over $55 million of vendor generated revenue, according to Liz DiGirolama, the Chamber's membership and sales manager.

Assessed at $19,257,000, Ocean Edge Resort includes a 38,000 square foot mansion, an 8,000 square foot function hall, and nearly 69,000 square feet of hotel rooms, according to assessor records.

The Times reached out to the sellers and buyer for more information. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

